If you want to buy a laptop but your budget is limited, we have prepared a selection with some equipment that you can buy right now. All of them comply and can be used for your leisure or work.

Although buying a cheap laptop that complies could be difficult for a long time, those times are long gone. Nowadays, thanks to the competition and the advances of the industry, you can acquire a device for less than 500 euros that offers you a totally fluid user experience and that does not constantly get hung up.

Of course, taking into account their price it is clear that we are talking about basic laptops , so do not expect to use them for much more than browsing the Internet, office automation and using some applications that do not demand too much from the team, but taking into account that today Today we do everything with the browser, it is not a problem.

They are not gaming laptops nor are they useful for editing videos, although some games may work despite lacking a dedicated graphics card.

Most equip Intel Celeron processors, Intel’s low cost range . These chips are ideal for the uses we have mentioned and usually come bundled with 2 or 4 GB of RAM. Windows 10 works with only 2 GB, although it is recommended to have at least 4 GB to do it smoothly.

Another option is to buy a laptop without an operating system and install a Linux distribution . This OS is lighter and works best on the most basic PCs.

Huawei Matebook D14

Huawei Matebook D14 is a very versatile and lightweight computer for anyone who needs to work, study or even play games that do not require a lot of graphics power. It is also a cheap laptop with a good screen for less than € 550 .

It has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD to store files or install programs. Its screen is 14 inches and has a Full HD resolution.

Matebook D 14 AMD Slim and ultra-light notebook, measuring 15.9 mm thick and weighing 1.38 kg. It has a 14-inch FullHD screen, AMD Ryzen 5, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD.

It has a USB 2.0 port, another USB 3.0 port and a USB-C port. To connect it to a larger screen, it has an HDMI connection and audio output through a headphone jack.

With an excellent design, good technical characteristics and a screen with reduced borders, this Huawei laptop is perfect as an all-in-one. It does not matter if you want to work, study or for your family to use it to connect to the internet.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

In this list of cheap laptops of 2020 there are undoubtedly more and less expensive options. This Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has a 14-inch screen, AMD processor and a price of less than € 280 , a perfect combination to save if you need a laptop.

In technical details it has an AMD Athlon 3020 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 128 GB SSD. It is not a laptop to play but meets the basics to be able to surf the internet, work or study with it.

Ideapad 3 14 This PC is equipped with one of the new 4th Generation Ryzen processors, which together with its SSD guarantee that Windows 10 works as fast as expected.

It has 3 USB ports, HDMI connection for a monitor, SD card reader and connection for headphones. It also has a good design with a large trackpad.

As a laptop to work with the browser and Office documents; or as a laptop for education at this time where classroom and home classes are combined, it is a laptop that meets perfectly.

HP 14s

This HP 14s is a 14-inch laptop that features a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. It is perfect for jobs that do not require a lot of power such as office software and use it to surf the internet. It is now available from € 499 .

It has a 256GB SSD memory that is enough to store hundreds of documents, thousands of photos, videos and all the digital memories you have on your mobile or on cameras. Includes Windows 10 Home.

14s-dq1040ns 14-inch laptop with 10th generation Intel processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD to make Windows 10 run as fast as possible.

It has a modern and minimalist design with a 14-inch Full HD screen. It has 2 USB ports, a USB-C port, HDMI video output and an SD card reader.

One of the best details about this laptop is that it only weighs 1.9 kg and is very thin. Perfect to take it from one place to another.

Chuwi AeroBook Pro

The German brand Chuwi has a very thin and light laptop like this Chuwi AeroBook Pro , a 13.3-inch Full HD laptop and a weight of only 1.2 Kg that costs € 429 .

Despite its thickness, it lacks absolutely nothing and it is one of those laptops that are a pleasure to take out of a backpack or purse to work without hurting your back. With an Intel Core M3 processor its use is limited, so no video games. It has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD memory.

Chuwi AeroBook Pro Ultralight 13.3-inch laptop with Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD memory with Windows 10 and a weight of only 1.2kg.

It supports 4K video playback although its screen is Full HD, it also has 2 USB 3.0 ports, micro HDMI connector as video output for external monitors, headphone port, microSD card reader and USB-C connection that also serves to connect monitors.

The thinnest part of the laptop is 5mm and with its weight it can be a perfect laptop to carry around.