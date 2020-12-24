Best Christmas movies 2020 to watch on Netflix, HBO, Prime Video

- Advertisement -

These are some atypical christmas Since due to the coronavirus we will have to spend a lot of time at home, to make it easier we have made an extensive list of the best Christmas-themed movies from the main video-on-demand platforms: Netflix, HBO and Prime Video, so you can enjoy watching them on these dates.

Typical situation in which you are not sure what you want to see, you want a theme but you do not know with what, here you have the solution: best Christmas movies to enjoy with yours this 2020.

We have made a selection of films from All Categories, to watch with the family, for the little ones, romantic or drama / scary.

The best Christmas movies of 2020 on Netflix

The Jangle’s Magical Christmas

Calendar Love

Operation Merry Christmas

(Re) change of Princess

Xtraterrestrial Christmas

Christmas Chronicles 2

Dolly Parton – Christmas in the Square

A pinch of love

The best Christmas movies of 2020 on HBO

Christmas story

Katy keene

‘Polar Express’

‘The Grinch’

‘Barbie: A Perfect Christmas’

Elf

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

The best Christmas movies of 2020 on Prime Video

Love Actually

Tune of love

New Years Eve

The Holiday

A christmas prince

Princess exchange