Best Christmas movies 2020 to watch on Netflix, HBO, Prime Video

These are some atypical christmas Since due to the coronavirus we will have to spend a lot of time at home, to make it easier we have made an extensive list of the best Christmas-themed movies from the main video-on-demand platforms: Netflix, HBO and Prime Video, so you can enjoy watching them on these dates.
Typical situation in which you are not sure what you want to see, you want a theme but you do not know with what, here you have the solution: best Christmas movies to enjoy with yours this 2020.
We have made a selection of films from All Categories, to watch with the family, for the little ones, romantic or drama / scary.
The best Christmas movies of 2020 on Netflix
- The Jangle’s Magical Christmas
- Calendar Love
- Operation Merry Christmas
- (Re) change of Princess
- Xtraterrestrial Christmas
- Christmas Chronicles 2
- Dolly Parton – Christmas in the Square
- A pinch of love
The best Christmas movies of 2020 on HBO
- Christmas story
- Katy keene
- ‘Polar Express’
- ‘The Grinch’
- ‘Barbie: A Perfect Christmas’
- Elf
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
The best Christmas movies of 2020 on Prime Video
- Love Actually
- Tune of love
- New Years Eve
- The Holiday
- A christmas prince
- Princess exchange
