Best Christmas movies 2020 to watch on Netflix, HBO, Prime Video

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
These are some atypical christmas Since due to the coronavirus we will have to spend a lot of time at home, to make it easier we have made an extensive list of the best Christmas-themed movies from the main video-on-demand platforms: Netflix, HBO and Prime Video, so you can enjoy watching them on these dates.

Typical situation in which you are not sure what you want to see, you want a theme but you do not know with what, here you have the solution: best Christmas movies to enjoy with yours this 2020.

We have made a selection of films from All Categories, to watch with the family, for the little ones, romantic or drama / scary.

The best Christmas movies of 2020 on Netflix

  • The Jangle’s Magical Christmas
  • Calendar Love
  • Operation Merry Christmas
  • (Re) change of Princess
  • Xtraterrestrial Christmas
  • Christmas Chronicles 2
  • Dolly Parton – Christmas in the Square
  • A pinch of love

The best Christmas movies of 2020 on HBO

  • Christmas story
  • Katy keene
  • ‘Polar Express’
  • ‘The Grinch’
  • ‘Barbie: A Perfect Christmas’
  • Elf
  • Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

The best Christmas movies of 2020 on Prime Video

  • Love Actually
  • Tune of love
  • New Years Eve
  • The Holiday
  • A christmas prince
  • Princess exchange
