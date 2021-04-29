Best First Quarter Ever for Apple: iPhones and Macs in high demand

Apple achieved much more sales in the first three months of this year than in that period last year. The strong sales of iPhones and Macs in particular contributed to this, but all other business units also performed better.

Apple made tonight announced. Also in the previous quarter, Apple already showed strong growth due to the introduction of the iPhone 12s. Then a record turnover of $ 111.4 billion was put on the books. This quarter, traditionally less than the holiday quarter, was $ 89.6 billion.

With that, Apple did not only much better than expectations in the market, but also much better than the company has ever performed in the first quarter. Until now, Apple had never made more than $ 65 billion in such a quarter.

iPhone 12

The strong iPhone sales, good for a turnover of just under 48 billion dollars, are partly caused by the popularity of the iPhone 12 , the first iPhone with support for the fast 5G networks. Many people have been waiting for that before buying a new iPhone.

‘No chip shortage’

Sales of Mac computers also rose sharply, by 70 percent. Working from home meant that many more computers were still being sold. The introduction of Macs with Apple-designed chips also created additional demand, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Cook said his company has not suffered from delivery problems due to the global chip shortage.

Services

The services branch, which includes Apple Music and Apple TV +, as well as revenues from the App Store , grew again. Analysts have long looked to this business unit as a further growth engine for Apple. The increase here was just over a quarter. The number of subscribers to Apple’s services did grow to 660 million, from 620 million at the end of last year.

China

Sales in China also rose sharply. Last year, that country was already under the spell of the corona pandemic and there was significantly less shopping around Chinese New Year. That happened this year, and the Greater China region, which also includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, generated $ 17.7 billion in revenue, 87.5 percent more than a year earlier. North and South America remain Apple’s largest market, followed by Europe. However, growth was less strong in those areas.

Apple posted a net profit of $ 23.6 billion. Last year, that was still half in the first quarter: 11.2 billion. The iPhone maker also announced that it would buy back $ 90 billion in its own shares to reward shareholders. In the past year, the Apple stock has already gained 93 percent value. In 2021, Apple is underperforming the market with a price gain of 3.9 percent.