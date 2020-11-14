Best Google Photos alternatives, which will soon be free

In the last hours Google has given a steering wheel to its policy of storage in the cloud of photos and videos and all those users who were seen with unlimited storage up to 16MP “high quality” photos and 1080p (FullHD) maximum resolution videos it is history. From now on, all that space that we are going to consume will be deducted from the one we have for free for having a Gmail address. This is 15GB.

Is new usage policy will take effect in June 2021. Until then, things will continue as before with the possibility of having our entire photo library online without costing us a euro, as well as everything we already have uploaded.

From that date, if you want more space, you will have to pay a subscription. Another option is use some of the following alternatives.

Amazon Photos

If you are looking for enough space, unlimited for all your photos and videos. Your main alternative should be Amazon Photos, an impressive service available on the Web through Amazon, compatible with most Windows, macOS, iPhone, iPad and Android platforms.

The company offers you 5 GB free to save your photos and videos, but if you are a client of Amazon prime, you will have unlimited access to upload all your photos and videos to the cloud.

OneDrive

Microsoft, Google’s top opponent in the cloud, allows you to easily exchange many of Google’s applications and services with yours. In the same way it does with the possibility of making backup copies of photos and videos in the cloud. All of this available through the OneDrive application.

OneDrive takes care of syncing photos and videos automatically and in original quality. Microsoft as Amazon does, gives 5 GB free to new accounts. Their pricing plans start at € 2 per month for 100GB.

Dropbox

Dropbox is one of the most popular platforms in the world for being one of the pioneers in cloud storage. Your applications for different platforms can, like Google Photos, make a backup all your photos automatically.

They are uploaded in maximum quality (original). Dropbox also gives away 2 GB free to new accounts and has 2 TB plans for 119.99 euros per year.

MEGA

The best thing i had Google Photos, is that we could enjoy unlimited space for free. Now MEGA, is the best free unlimited space alternative out there with up to 50 GB of free space. The only limit: download 10 GB of content every half hour.

It has a Web version and applications for all platforms, including iPhone, iPad and Android. It works automatically and gets along with both photos and videos as with all kinds of files.