Best time for Tik Tok: When do you actually perform best?

When is the best time for Tik Tok? Knowing when your followers are most active will also generate more engagement. We’ll show you how to find out when to perform best with your posts on the short video platform.

As on all other social media platforms, there is a time on Tik Tok when your followers are most active.

Finding the best time for Tik Tok can help you generate more engagement. If you post your content at a time when most of your followers are online, there’s a better chance they’ll see it too.

When is the best time for Tik Tok?

The best time for Tik Tok cannot be determined across the board. It differs from account to account because it depends on the individual followers. So you also have an individual period of time in which your content performs best.

There are a few things you can do to find the best time for Tik Tok. We want to give you a few tips below.

Find out the best time for Tik Tok: create a Pro account

First of all, you should create a pro account to use Tik Toks Analytics.

With a pro account, you can evaluate various statistics on your own profile. For example, you can see how long your followers have been watching a video of you and how they came across your content.

You can convert your profile to a pro account at any time. All you have to do is change your settings. Your settings will then receive an additional menu item for analyzes, in which you can view your statistics.

The statistics are divided into the number of generated video views, the development of your followers and the views of your Tik-Tok account. You can examine them for different periods of time.

In the follower menu, you can see all activities and monitor your growth. Use these indicators to find out which of your posts are performing best and keep track of when you posted them.

Where do your followers come from?

The statistics also show you demographic information. For example, you can see which countries your followers come from and how the numbers are developing.

However, there is a catch: Tik Tok does not show you which cities they come from. For example, if you have a large audience in the US, you need to consider different time zones. However, you cannot use the statistics to find out which states your followers come from.

For example, if you are based in New York yourself and the majority of your followers are from the USA, you can assume that they live in Eastern Standard Time. So you know that if you publish a post appropriately, you will surely reach this target group.

But you have to make sure that your followers on the west coast, for example, have a different daily rhythm. If you post something at eight o’clock your time, your subscribers on the west coast should be asleep at that time.

You should also know that the Tik-Tok algorithm takes into account the time zone in which you live and publish your content.

If you’re constantly posting from one location, chances are you’ll get the most followers in that time zone. You should primarily address this target group.

When are your followers most active?

You can also scroll down to the “ Follower Activity ” section in the follower statistics . There you will find detailed information about the hours and days in which your subscribers are most active.

However, keep in mind that all Tik-Tok analyzes are recorded in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). You have to convert the hours in which your followers are most active into the time zones of their locations.

Best time for Tik Tok: How is your content performing?

In the first step, of course, it does not depend on when you post something, but what. Therefore, you should study which of your content works best.

Deal with your top posts and see when you’ve posted them. Under the Analytics tab, you can see how your posts have performed over the past seven days.

If you click on a video there, you can display numerous facts and figures about your post. This includes, for example, the total number of calls, the average viewing time, the source time of the data traffic and which countries your calls come from.