Between laughter and laughter: Angélica Rivera maintains suspense about a possible wedding in the family

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Angélica Rivera has not stopped drawing attention in recent weeks after being the protagonist of the online content that her daughter, Sofía Castro, uploads to her social networks and where you can see a constant closeness with her ex-husband, José Alberto Castro.

And is that the “Seagull” has been a central character in the videos of the family as they appeared showing how they decorated their home for the holidays and also their vacation at a luxury resort in Aspen, Colorado, where they went to enjoy their vacations.

Despite the fact that on few occasions the actress has mentioned that a reconciliation with “Güero” Castro is out of the question, the relationship between the two saw a notable improvement after the divorce between Rivera and Enrique Peña Nieto, shortly after he finished his term in Mexico.

However, romance has come back to the Castros’ family but not directly with Angélica, but with her daughter, Sofía, who is more in love than ever with her partner, the photographer Pablo Bernot, with whom it is suspected that she could get married this year and with which she is very happy according to her constant publications on social networks.

During a brief approach with reporters from the program Tell me what you know, who found Angelica and Sofia shopping in Aspen, where he was questioned about the possibility that he would soon have an affair, to which the actress did not flinch.

When asked if the family expected a wedding to come soon, Angélica Rivera laughed and closed the topic by sending good wishes to everyone in general and continued on her way to continue shopping.

It was Sofía Castro herself who would have been one of the important factors for her parents to decide to return to a coexistence, not as a sentimental relationship but to have a better coexistence and Apparently it has worked wonderfully, because despite some disagreements they have been very happy in several family celebrations.

Rumors that Angélica Rivera would try to put aside her retirement from acting in order to return to the world of telenovelas in the United States have taken a lot of steam in recent months. In fact, some versions have even managed that they would be willing to get into the music industry.

The actress would have waited for the tension on her character to be reduced as she was considered one of the most controversial figures during her period as First Lady, due to the corruption scandals in events such as the White House of Las Lomas And the rumors that she had made contracts so that companies related to her friends would win tenders did not leave her well stopped.

Who confirmed that she would be back was Angélica herself, who during one of the live shows that Sofía Castro did on her Instagram profile, followers of the family asked him to ask his mother if she really planned to return to her artistic life.

Angélica, who was asleep, answered in a concise and direct way “Yes”, after which Sofía stared at him with an astonished face, however, it has not yet been clarified what would be the project that would bring “La Gaviota” back as a star actress.

|