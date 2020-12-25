Between luxuries and lots of affection: this was the first Christmas of Belinda and Christian Nodal together

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The model and pop star Belinda and the Mexican regional singer Christian Nodal spent their first Christmas as a couple, in the company of the singer’s family. Surrounded by a luxurious decoration and accompanied by the doctor Ignacio Peregrín and Belinda Shüll, the singer’s parents, the couple lived moments as a family full of love and happiness.

The singer shared on social networks what appeared to be an intimate dinner with her family, her parents and her brother, Ignacio ‘Nachito’ Peregrín, to celebrate Christmas Eve.

In the material that Belinda shared from Instagram, it is evident that the Sonoran singer has been adopted by his partner’s family. Christian was caught at various times sharing laughter and jokes with them and exchanging jokes to make the singer’s father laugh.

The couple wasted no time and was extremely caramelized. In the stories of the singer, they could be seen sharing kisses and smiling at each other. The relationship that both have shared for almost five months is becoming more solid and these displays of affection are increasingly constant and natural in a couple that has shown so much love.

The house where the singers and Belinda’s family spent Christmas Eve was filled with extremely luxurious decorations ad hoc to the time. The interpreter boasted on social networks the life-size Santa Claus reindeer that decorated the patio. Further, the Christmas tree that accompanied the celebration was decorated with red and silver spheres and on it hung the names of family members, including Christian’s.

Belinda also shared with her followers the Christmas dinner menu that she enjoyed together with her family to celebrate the holiday season: Camarones a la Toulouse, terrine de Foie gras, mussels in white wine and leg of lamb were some of the eccentric dishes that were served in the celebration of the singer.

After dinner was over, Belinda shared clips of her brother, ‘Nachito’, eating a scorpion. Situation that put the interpreter’s mother on alert and earned her a wake-up call. However, ‘Nachito’ continued to taste some insects and Christian reacted very surprised with a fit of laughter that spread to the rest of the family. Finally, the interpreter’s brother clarified that it was all about a bet between him and his brother-in-law.

According to what the artist spread from Instagram, at no time was a member of the family seen wearing face masks or respecting any of the instructions made by the authorities to avoid contagion by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, service personnel were seen wearing face masks at all times.

The Christmas evening closed with a dip that ‘Nachito’ and Christian decided to take in the pool and with Belinda opening the gifts at the foot of the Christmas tree in the company of Ingrid Velázquez, make-up artist and close friend of the singer.

The singers’ families seem more and more acclimatized to the couple. Even though at the beginning of their relationship they remained, like many of the singers’ followers, skeptical. In this regard, Belinda’s mother, Belinda Shüll, shared in August for the cameras of Red Hot that she believed in love “As long as it was true”. Back then, the relationship between Belinda and Christian was barely becoming official. However, now there seems to be a relationship full of complicity and affection between the singer of ‘Adiós amor’ and his girlfriend’s family.

|