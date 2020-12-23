Between music, smiles and a kiss on the mouth: Flor Amargo showed his girlfriend

- Advertisement -

Singer Flor Amargo introduced her new partner through a video on his Instagram profile. The folk music singer and former member of La Voz México openly declared himself homosexual a couple of weeks ago.

In his new post on social media, he can be seen with a guitar, singing to his partner while both blush. Flor dedicated the song “Sale el Sol” to her while the two exchanged glances.

And it is that Flor Amargo revealed, in another previous video, her taste in music helped her to hide her sexual preferences, But in the refuge of art he learned to deal with pressure and it was there that he found his vocation and later his liberation.

The singer made a very special call to those who still do not accept their sexual preferences because no one should spend your life “trying to be what others want you to be.” This is what he said on that occasion:

I came out of the closet without fear, I confess that I deeply love another woman and that I want to encourage those who are still in the closet to dare to live love in freedom, not to spend their life trying to be what others want you to be, do not waste your life trapped in prejudices, open your heart, free yourself make the decision to come out of the closet here we are who we believe that we are more than body, we are spiritual beings in a material world. LOVE, ACCEPT, BE HAPPY

He also explained that in the moments in which he wanted to reserve his identity, he also felt that he was distancing himself from society because he felt that he was not valued anywhere, stating that when he met women, they did not accept her and made fun of her condition; On the other hand, when she was with men, they continued to make her less and considered her a woman, so she also felt excluded:

Among the women they told me that I just needed to pee as a child and nobody accepted me and among the men it was ‘the woman’, then they left me out, neither one nor the other and it was lonely! But thank God I had the piano … on the piano it could be me, on stage I could act like everything I was, like everything I kept

He also affirmed that the important thing is not to reject others, although if that is the case, remember that the most important thing is to know that we can love without restrictions and that it does not matter who you love, and much less if others reject, criticize or do not accept you:

For me it is very important to open this part of my life so that many of you know that no matter how you love and who you love, it does not matter if others reject or criticize or do not accept you (…) One of my Fears of facing ‘coming out’ and telling my truth was that many told me ‘no, children follow you’, but wouldn’t it be nice if the people who follow me know that I accept myself and am free of constraints?

The singer clarified that she ended her relationship with Lolita, her manager, but that he is very grateful for all that he taught him during the stretch of the road they traveled together.

