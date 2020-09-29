Microsoft is encountering problems again thanks to an update, but in this case it is not a cumulative update or a Build that causes problems. These are the drivers that we can find in the “Optional Updates” section of Windows Update.

And it is that apparently, by mistake, the company has released a series of drivers for different components of the equipment but with the particularity that in some cases they are old drivers . A circumstance that can cause your PC to malfunction, so you have to be very careful.

A troublesome update

Microsoft has released a series of drivers that are too old by mistake and soon after, complaints from users have started to appear , with Reddit being one of the points where those affected express their discontent.

The issues appear to center on a patch called “INTEL – System – 7/18/1968″ , an update released outside of the Insider Program released last week along with other optional driver updates for Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

This driver that can be downloaded from “Windows Update” in the “Optional Updates” section can cause operating problems if you decide to install it on your computer.

If in your case you have already downloaded and installed this patch, you have two possible solutions : on the one hand, go to the manufacturer’s website and manually download and install the most recent and compatible version of said driver so that your computer returns to normal. But you can also go to the “Device Manager” on your computer and locate the driver you have installed, to delete it and return to the one you had previously installed .

Remember that since it is an optional update, its installation is not mandatory , so if you don’t have it installed you will not find any problem, as these updates are not forced. In fact, there are many users who recommend not to use the optional installations and to get these patches directly on the manufacturer’s website.