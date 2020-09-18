Beware of this Google Chrome extension, it contains adware

After the White Ops report that released 19 Google Play Store applications with adware inside them, it is now the latest Techdows search to warn us of a Google Chrome extension that displays ads and various advertisements in the browser’s search results, tracking the user’s history.

The extension in question is called Screenshot & Screen Capture Elite, published in the Chrome Web Store by codingwithpassion and downloaded by over a million users. Once installed, it allows you to capture the open web page and modify the image obtained, to then be able to upload it online and share it with other people. Secretly though it also shows unblockable custom ads with AdBlock or uBlock Origin, two of the most popular extensions of Google Chrome against advertising.

To reveal the arcane were some recently added reviews: according to these users, the extension initially also works well but then, after a certain period of indefinite time, it begins to show advertisements on Chrome. Being customized it is assumed that Screenshot & Screen Capture Elite use history to generate the perfect ads.

The advice is obviously to uninstall it immediately and check if you have it in other browsers as well: some users have reported that an extension with the same name but with a different icon is also present on Microsoft Edge.

Previously 111 other fraudulent extensions have been removed from Google Chrome, surely this too will disappear from the browser shortly.