Beyond Meat: the veggie burger can be bought online

Do you remember Beyond Meat’s iconic vegetarian products? Well, now the company behind them has launched an official portal that allows you to buy everything directly online.

In particular, according to what was reported by The Verge, the company is trying to reach more and more consumers and one way to do this is certainly to launch an e-commerce (this is the official portal). The products sold on the website are assortments of those typically offered by Beyond Meat. To make you understand, there is a Go Beyond Trial Pack that offers all of the company’s vegetarian meat products. The price at which the latter is sold is equal to $ 49.99.

Not missing then the Burgers & Beef Combo Pack, which costs $ 54.99. Going up, however, with the price there is the Beef Bulk Pack at $ 71.99. Also present are the Brats & Beef Combo Pack, the Breakfast Sausage Variety Pack and the Cookout Classic Bulk Pack Limited Edition, sold for $ 59.99, $ 54.99 and $ 54.99 respectively. The cost of shipping is included in all orders.

Out of curiosity, we tried to put one of the products in the cart and we noticed that the system also allows Italy to be selected for shipping. However, we are not sure that you will actually be able to complete your order, as the portal FAQ states that shipments are currently not available outside the United States of America.