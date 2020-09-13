Beyond the Note20: Samsung’s new Galaxy ecosystem

Starting with the Note20, the two new terminals take the power a step further than the previous generation thanks to its Exynos 990 7 nm processor with up to 3 GHz, screen of 120 Hz On the Note20 Ultra, three ultra-wide, wide-angle and telephoto cameras that allow recording up to 8K, 256 GB of internal memory (512 GB in the Ultra) and 8 GB of RAM.

The Note20 integrates better than any mobile in Windows 10 and Smart TV

The terminals include various improvements, such as an improved S Pen with lower latency of only 9 ms compared to the 42 of the Note10, improvements in the Samsung Notes app such as recording audio while taking notes, or connecting in a much more fluid way with Windows 10.

This latest improvement comes with the updated Windows Connection, which allows access to mobile applications directly from a Windows 10 PC without interrupting the workflow when sending messages, synchronizing photos, or sending and receiving calls. For example, we can pin the applications to the taskbar or the Windows Start menu. In turn, Samsung DeX will also allow you to connect your mobile wirelessly to a Smart TV, allowing you to use both screens simultaneously to play games or to make video calls. Samsung DeX can be used with Miracast-compatible TVs as well as Samsung Smart TVs released after 2019 for a more streamlined experience.

The Note20 will also be an ideal mobile to play games in the cloud, since, starting September 15, terminal users will be able to access more than 100 Xbox games from their mobile or tablet with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with games like Minecraft Dungeons or Gears. To the 120 Hz screen of the Note20 Ultra is added the touch refresh rate of 240 Hz. If we add to that the presence of 5G and WiFi 6, we have ideal mobiles to play.

The Note20 and Note20 Ultra will be on sale from August 21, 2020. Their prices are:

Galaxy Note20 4G 256GB: € 959

Galaxy Note20 5G 256GB: € 1059

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 256GB: € 1,309

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 512 GB: € 1409

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 +

Along with mobiles, the new tablets have also been presented Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 +, where the “plus” model has 5G connectivity. Both have a 120 Hz screen, where the Tab S7 is 11-inch LTPS with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, and the Tab S7 + is 12.4-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels.

The tablets, in addition to being very powerful and offering a spectacular entertainment experience, have unique software functions such as Auto Hotspot to automatically connect other Galaxy devices, as with NearbyShare present in the Note20. We can also use the Tab S7 and S7 + as second screens with a PC thanks to the Wireless Display function (the function will arrive via software at the end of the year). Tablets also allow the S Pen to be used.

Both tablets will be on sale from August 21, 2020.

Galaxy Watch3

He Galaxy Watch3 is the new premium smartwatch from Samsung is the new ideal companion for sports, with measurement of pulse, oxygen saturation, blood pressure and electrocardiogram. It also has a fall detection system to notify the authorities.

Galaxy Buds Live

The Buds Live These are Samsung’s new wireless headphones signed by AKG and with a larger 12mm speaker and deeper bass. It has three microphones to capture the voice in calls with the highest quality and to be able to use the voice assistant, in addition to having active noise cancellation. Their design is reminiscent of a bean, and they rest inside the ear, adapting to its shape. It has touch controls to access the voice assistant, change songs or adjust the volume.

Galaxy Z Fold2

Finally, Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Z Fold2, your new folding smartphone with double screen. The cover screen is 6.2 inches, while the main one is 7.6 inches.