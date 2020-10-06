Beyond Wikipedia: Best Free Online Encyclopedias

Do you remember the Larousse Encyclopedia ? From the Encarta? Times change and you no longer have to search the volume for the corresponding letter, but you don’t have to use the floppy disk on your computer to ask questions. Now they are solved by Google or the online encyclopedias that you can use for free from your computer or your mobile phone if you are studying or simply if you are curious.

The resources for students and the curious on the Internet are almost infinite because we find any topic that occurs to us on Google and with the Internet we can make doing homework or a job much easier and faster without having to look for volumes, turn pages, copy and write. That is why today we compile some of the most useful and well-known online encyclopedias for you to search on any subject through the Internet and completely free of charge.

Wikipedia is probably the best known and the one we always have at hand. Although not always correct, yes almost always. It is one of the most complete and we can search from the life of a singer or writer to complex concepts of biochemistry. It is a free encyclopedia with more than 40 million articles and is available in more than 200 different languages so you can search in the original language of the term you want to contrast or check information.

Thousands of volunteers fill out this collaborative encyclopedia, which is one of the ones we always have at hand when we are going to do a job, when we are writing something specific, when we are simply talking with our friends and we have questions about a data, a date or a name . Wikipedia also has a section where you can see who was born each day or who died or what events occurred on that date or what is happening at all times.

It can be consulted online, as we well know, but it also has an application that you can download on your mobile phone if you want to always carry it at hand.

Before Wikia, this website is one of the most complete for those who are looking for very specific online encyclopedias about a specific cinematographic universe, about a video game saga or about any other current topic. From the Fandom website we can see a series of projects and open them to access all the details. There are encyclopedias about Game of Thrones, about Stranger Things, about mythology, about dubbing … There are more than 300,000 different communities in which users capture everything they know and everything you may need to know. About the Marvel Universe you will find everything about it, movies, series, community. A true wonder for any fan.

Wikilengua is not an encyclopedia as such, but it can serve us in this list thanks to the fact that it is a consultation website for all those who want to find information about the norm, use and style of Spanish. We can consult information or lists of adverbs of time, grammar … We can also look for information or definitions, general spelling rules or find lists such as gentilices or adjectives. You will find real language lessons very useful at any level and to overcome the grammar and spelling problems common in adolescence in many students.

This is not as such one of the best online encyclopedias but a web page of biographies but completely recommended if you are looking for information on any famous person. For example, writers, kings, artists… In general, the biographies are of relevant and “classic” people. That is, you will not find the biography of a 17-year-old K-Pop singer but you will find Mozart. You can access an index with the characters in alphabetical order or monographs where the figure of some relevant characters are specifically studied with all kinds of multimedia content, etc. For example, in this case, Alexander the Great or Napoleon.

It is a free website and highly recommended at any level thanks to the fact that it includes a chronology, information on that person’s work or even photographs and videos.

If you are interested in history or art, this is also one of the best thematic online encyclopedias. You can look for information about authors or characters like Christopher Columbus or Abraham Lincoln but also information about the different museums of the world. The British Museum, the Prado Museum or the Uffizi Gallery are some of the buildings that we find on this website. Within the museum file we find information, address, contact, the official website but also its history or how and when it was created and who was responsible for it.

If you know English, one of the essentials among the best online encyclopedias is Encylopedia.com with information on more than 200 books and prestigious references. Here you will find what you want and just use the search engine to bring up any theme. It has as sources more than 300,000 references and more than 50,000 added topics and has information from the Encyclopedia of Columbia or the University of Oxford, among others. It is very easy to use if you do not mind that it is in English and you are looking for something very complete and of high quality.

The Espas a encyclopedia is another of the great classics in our country and the oldest. Now it adapts to the times and also has a web page that works as an online, multimedia encyclopedia, with all kinds of subjects or educational resources for all ages: from elementary to high school. It also has games to reinforce the content or we can see, as soon as we open the page, what happened on such a day as today. There are monographs on science or society or a chronology (one of the most interesting on the web) that tells us all the historical events since the beginning of time. You can choose the age, the year and move through a timeline to know what happened at all times.

Another of the best websites that you can always have at hand is the World Digital Library with almost 20,000 articles on history from 8000 BC to the year 2000. You can use the search engine for a specific topic such as architecture or wars. But you can also browse the featured articles, the historical timelines that the web has or the different interactive maps that help us to get an idea of ​​what happened in other countries, in wars … There are articles but also photographs or videos to complement the information.

Kiddle is not an encyclopedia as such, but a search engine for children, but it is ideal for children to find articles of any kind explained with accessible and comfortable language at their level, easy to understand. It is a search engine for children with simple but complete explanations. In addition, it does not have ads or collect information so the use is suitable for minors without any problem. It uses a hierarchy of results from less complicated to more complicated: from the first to the third result they are pages for children of the content we have searched, from the fourth to the seventh they are websites for adults but with easy content for children and from the eighth they are more specialized pages but equally explanatory and didactic.

This website is one of the best online science encyclopedias we can have. It is a Spanish version of the United States Government website in which there are millions of linked pages on science, biology, health, physics, chemistry or astronomy among others. We can use search terms to find anything or filter by date , for example, by type depending on whether we want multimedia, text or data … Or we can simply take a look at the articles available if we want to learn more about the subject.

BASE is more of a search engine or a database than an encyclopedia, but very complete if we want information on any subject thanks to the fact that there are more than 7,000 different sources and more than 150 million linked documents. It is the search engine of the Bielefeld University Library in Germany and the search is available in twenty translated languages. You can search for any term from the main page or go to “advanced search” if you want to filter by type of document , by author, by title or by publication. More than finding specific information, we will be able to find scientific documents, bibliography, etc.