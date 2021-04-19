Biden can undo Trump’s success with expatriate taxes

The current White House may not be willing to learn from former President Donald Trump. But on one aspect of corporate tax, it could. Trump dissuaded companies from shifting profits abroad – and keeping them there – through his 2017 tax cut plan. His successor Joe Biden’s proposal to increase corporate taxes includes a higher tax on income on other companies. countries. That runs the risk of eroding the incentives to bring money home.

Before 2018, it made financial sense for American companies to keep expatriate benefits to avoid the 35% tax they would have faced if they were brought to the United States. In contrast, Ireland has a 12.5% ​​corporate tax rate, while the Cayman Islands do not have this tax. At the end of 2017, US companies had about a trillion dollars abroad.

Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act slashed the corporate tax rate to 21%, making the United States broadly competitive with other developed nations. It also established a global tax on the benefits of intangible assets, such as intellectual property, with an initial rate of 10.5%. And it became cheaper to keep those assets in the US.

The effects were immediate. About 80% of profits held abroad were repatriated in 2018, prompting a surge in share buybacks, according to a Federal Reserve study. The pace has slowed, but the amount companies brought back still exceeded what they reinvested in foreign affiliates by $ 62 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, reversing the pre-2018 balance.

Meanwhile, so-called investment deals have disappeared since 2017. These operations, in which US companies merge with foreign firms to move their headquarters to another country, were popular during the Barack Obama administration. Trump’s changes added to the disincentives imposed by his predecessor’s team.

Of course, Trump’s tax cuts also caused a big drop in government revenue. Corporate tax used to represent 2% of GDP, but has dropped to 1%, according to the Treasury Department.

Biden’s partial reversal from his predecessor’s work would recoup some of that and help pay for his $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure plans. However, it could also undo some of Trump’s tax successes abroad. That could be mitigated Yes Biden’s team achieves a multilateral pact on a tax rate floor for companies. But that’s a great si.