Biden immediately began the abolition of Trump’s policies

New US President Joe Biden has immediately begun to introduce new policies as an alternative to the approach of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The changes mean that the United States will again support the Paris Climate Agreement and stop the construction of the wall on the Mexican border.

It is introducing policies to deal with the pandemic pandemic, economic recession, immigration, diversity and climate change.

The decision to re-support the Paris Agreement, the international unification for the avoidance of climate change catastrophe, was particularly welcomed.

“Welcome back to the Paris Agreement!” says the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

17 executive orders, memoranda and proclamations signed by Biden on his first day in the Oval Office.

According to one of them, it will no longer be necessary to wear a mask in federal buildings. Donald Trump often joked about wearing masks to fight the pandemic, which has killed more than 400,000 people in the United States.

To deliver a € 1.9 trillion bailout package, Biden will rely on the support of members of Congress, where the Democrats now lead both Houses.

Biden called on US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control to maintain the ban on evictions until the end of March and called on the Department of Education to give relief to students from education loan repayments to the end of September.

He instructed officials to go to work to maintain the assistance program for people who came to the country as immigrants as young children. That program managed to keep thousands of people who came to America as children from deportation.

Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America yesterday. In his first speech, he called on people to work together to overcome the challenges facing the country.

He said it was a day of hope and that he would help “make America a force for good in the world again.”

“The demand for the rights of all races will be heard, the vision of justice will no longer be put on the long finger,” he said.