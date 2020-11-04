Biden’s tax plan has a weak point: too many losers

Joe Biden says he will not apply new taxes to people who earn less than $ 400,000 a year if he becomes president of the United States. But if carried out, your tax plan could create losers among those far below that symbolic income threshold. That could be a problem when it comes to asking Congress to make the Democratic contender’s vision a reality.

The former vice president’s fiscal cannon primarily targets the very wealthy. Biden wants to raise the maximum level of income tax, and remove the cap on the amount of wages on which social security taxes must be paid.

In total, their measures could raise between $ 2.4 and $ 3.4 trillion in a decade, according to various estimates by the Tax Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute, the Tax Policy Center and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. four think tanks that together cover the entire political arc. Everyone agrees that his plan would raise proportionately more income from the wealthy than from ordinary Americans.

There are many things in Biden’s proposal that could unsettle plutocrats, such as levying capital gains taxes on inherited assets, and raising taxes on investment earnings to match income from investors. who earn the most, which in practice closes the so-called interest gap, which benefits private equity executives.

Biden also plans to raise the corporate tax rate to 28%, from the current 21%. That likely caused corporate profits and stock prices to fall, just as they rose when President Donald Trump cut the rate from 35% in 2017.

But raising corporate tax can affect even the lowest earners. One theory is that by making investing in companies less attractive, a higher tax rate reduces their output over time, compared to what would have happened otherwise, leading to fewer profits. The resulting damage falls partly on investors, but also on workers. Economists and the Treasury have disagreed for decades about how that impact is shared. Today, the consensus is that between 20% and 25% are supported by employees.

Although that sounds pretty abstract, it makes a difference. All four of the aforementioned studies divide Americans into equal-sized quintiles or deciles based on income. According to three of the four analyzes, raising corporate taxes would mean that all segments would end up with a lower average after-tax income by 2030. The Wharton School estimates that only the top 10% will be penalized, but does not carry out that analysis beyond 2021. Still, the earnings for the bottom 20% of Americans in 2021 will be only $ 155 a year.

In the real world, taxes are just one of the things that will affect the economy and wages. Biden also plans to spend on things like education and infrastructure, which have a huge impact on people’s lives and livelihoods.

So according to his plans, those who earn less can finish better … and also society in general. Fiscal think tanks do not usually take spending into account, but the credit rating agency Moody’s does, and concludes that in Biden’s America, and with a Democratic Congress, GDP could grow 2.9% per year on average from 2020 to 2030, compared to 2.4% for Trump and a Republican legislature.

But taxes and spending are different things, and Congress would weigh them (and should weigh them) separately. After all, if the former vice president gladly agreed to run huge deficits, and was not worried about inflation, he could spend as much as he wanted without increasing tax collections at all. And even if the Democrats occupy all branches of the executive branch, there will be some legislators who support the spending plans but not the payment plans … or vice versa.

So Biden could run into a problem when he presented his tax plans to lawmakers. Taken on their own, they don’t pay a huge dividend for most Americans, and many rich people will want to dilute them.

The cost for the top 0.1%, according to the Wharton School, would be $ 1.3 million each in the first year after the legislation is passed. In other words, that’s what the richest would be worth spending to stop the progressive ideas of the Democrats. With that kind of opposition, Biden’s plan may look different when it becomes reality.

