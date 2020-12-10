Big Brother Awards 2020 Data protectionists denounce Tesla, H & amp; M and the federal government on September 18, 2020

Is there still an escape from “surveillance capitalism” and the “surveillance state”? Digitalcourage awards the “Big Brother Awards” for the 20th time. How do the alleged data sinners react?

The civil rights organization Digitalcourage awards the best-known anti-price for data-hungry companies and institutions, as it has for 20 years in the Corona year in Bielefeld. This time without a big gala, but in Livestream. The list of award winners contains the well-known mixture of global corporations, politicians and smaller companies and scientists, all of whom are dragged into the public eye as “enemies of data protection”.

“20 years of the Big Brother Awards” are “a reason to celebrate” for the former Federal Minister of the Interior, Gerhart Baum, as he said in a greeting. The aged, wise liberal warns of the dark side of the “Internet revolution”: “This dark side is called surveillance capitalism, called the surveillance state.” For Baum it is an “attack on human self-determination”. So who, in the opinion of digital courage, threatens our freedom with a particularly pronounced greed for data?

Personal identification number through the back door

Every taxpayer in Germany enters their individual tax identification number in their tax return every year. According to one Draft bill Contrary to the case law of the Federal Constitutional Court, the Federal Ministry of the Interior is supposed to turn the tax ID into a personal identification number.

The Interior Ministers’ Conference of the Federal Republic of Germany receives a “Big Brother Award” for this project. The reason: “Such personal identification numbers were used in the two dictatorships on German soil – in Nazi Germany and in the GDR – for recording, for repression and even for extermination. They contradict the spirit of the Basic Law.”

The spokesman for the responsible interior minister of Thuringia says: “The interior ministers of the federal and state governments are of the opinion that an identity register is needed in order to establish uniform responsibility for the topicality, quality and consistency of a basic data set on a person across all registers The concept of identity management, which is permissible under the General Data Protection Regulation and is already established in numerous EU member states, must of course be in conformity with the constitution and data protection. ”

Data hunger for license plates in Brandenburg

Every car driver is potentially affected by the data hunger of the state of Brandenburg. According to Digitalcourage, there were more than 40 million data records stored in the KESY license plate registration system “although the Federal Constitutional Court has drawn clear limits in this regard,” as the jury justified its judgment. The state data protection officer also had the practice in the past year as “disproportionate interference with the right to informational self-determination” criticized. For the current interior minister of the state of Brandenburg, Michael Stübgen, and his predecessor, Karl-Heinz Schröter, it sets an award.

The spokesman for the interior ministry does not see the current state government as responsible: “Last year, the handling of the license plate recognition system was subjected to a fundamental critical analysis in a transparent process. Immediately after taking office in November 2019, Interior Minister Michael Stübgen discussed the issue of license plate recognition In cooperation with the state parliament and the state commissioner for data protection, the handling, technical processes and storage periods of the system were then comprehensively adapted to the requirements of data protection. The digitalcourage association points out a problem of the previous state government that has been resolved by the current state government. ”

A Tesla films passers-by

Tesla drivers should also be recorded in the Brandenburg database, but they also have completely different problems. They drive cars, “which monitor their occupants and the area around the car comprehensively and over the long term. The data collected is continuously evaluated and can be used for any purpose.” However, Tesla drivers should know that they are traveling with a type of smartphone on wheels. The extensive data that is recorded and what happens to it can be found on the Tesla website read up.

The fact that a parked Tesla is even filming passers-by in a certain mode is still a far too little-known scandal that has earned a Big Brother Award on its own: “When people are filmed and recorded who only walk past a car without them if they make themselves specifically suspicious, this is classic illegal data retention, “judged the jury.

We hear from Tesla that the “Big Brother Award” is based on wrong assumptions. The camera in the interior of the Model 3 has not yet been activated for the European area. Recordings from the dash cam or in “guard mode” would only be saved on the customer’s USB stick. Tesla has no access to this. The “guard mode” only transmits data to Tesla if, for example, the window is broken or the car is broken into. Further video recordings from the external cameras are always anonymized and only transmitted to Tesla if the owner of the car has activated this function.

If you want to drive through the area without Big Brother surveillance, you have to climb into an old box without electronics. If at some point only fully digital cars glide across the streets autonomously or at least still controlled by a person, the data stream generated is likely to swell gigantically. Then, alternatively, only rail or cycling offers a certain degree of anonymity.

Brainwave measurement for better grades

The real thing, namely the brainwaves, is the focus of two award winners in a double pack: the US company “BrainCo” and the Leibniz Science Campus Tübingen. The EEG headbands from BrainCo are supposed to be able to measure the concentration of schoolchildren by means of brain wave measurements. The concentration level is indicated by an LED on the headband and transmitted to the teacher’s computer by radio. “This is dressage instead of education,” criticized the digital courage jury, possibly breaking open doors. This technology was even discovered in the surveillance state of China Resistance from parents whose children wore the headbands.

The jury’s criticism of this technology is clear: “Getting used to continuous monitoring must not become a secret curriculum in schools and universities. The use of EEG and eye tracking in teaching violates human dignity.”

The company BrainCo points out that “the mentioned device ‘FocusEDU'” is primarily used for scientific studies and is not available for commercial use.

The spokeswoman for the Leibniz Science Campus in Tübingen does not consider the award to be justified: “There is no connection to the BrainCo company mentioned, nor are we trying out ‘similar’ EEG headbands” for teaching. We strongly reject the use of appropriate tapes to control the attention of individual students in actual teaching practice. They do not correspond to our ideas of good teaching; In addition, according to our findings, such tapes do not meet the requirements to be able to reliably measure the attention of individual students. ”

Microsoft service controversy

The fact that Baden-Württemberg’s Minister of Education and Cultural Affairs, Susanne Eisenmann, is being wiped out “because she wants Microsoft to operate essential services of the state’s digital education platform” is part of the tradition of Digital Courage’s commitment to open software instead of closed, commercial systems. “This is how it delivers the data and e-mails from all teachers and students in Baden-Württemberg to the US company and the US secret services,” said the jury’s statement.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Susanne Eisenmann reacted “amused” to the award, says a spokesman. The reason: “The research for this award ceremony could not have been too thorough. Otherwise it would have been learned that we involved the Baden-Württemberg State Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (LfDI) very early on in the process and have been with him ever since constructive discussions to check the data protection compliant use of components of Microsoft 365 for our new digital education platform. The version available would definitely be configured specifically for the needs of the digital education platform, so that it is ensured, for example, that storage of data does not take place outside the scope of the GDPR. ”

The drone war was already in the “crime scene”

A US connection is also behind the Big Brother Award for the federal government. For years she has not done anything against the illegal drone war in the United States, which is controlled via the Ramstein military base in the Palatinate. The grand coalition bears “legal and political joint responsibility for the US drone war, which is contrary to international law,” which is being carried out via the data relay and control station of the US military base in Ramstein / Pfalz. This allegation has been meticulously researched and documented by many media in the past and has even made it into a “crime scene” as a story.

On request from the Federal Foreign Office, the following can be heard: “The USA has undertaken to comply with German law and international law at its bases in Germany. They have given assurances that no drones will be launched or controlled from Germany.”

Regular customers among the data octopuses are sniffing employers. This year H&M receives an award. The fashion chain is denounced “for years of underhanded and illegal processing of employee data in the H&M customer center in Nuremberg. H&M has collected data here on illnesses from employees as well as those of relatives or colleagues. H&M team leaders have this information during friendly conversations Asked at work or in the coffee kitchen. ” An H&M spokeswoman asks for “Understanding that we cannot comment on this as it is an ongoing process”.

Gerhart Baum asks: “How do we want to live in the future, as self-determined citizens or as subjects of a smart dictatorship?” The Big Brother Awards remind us every year of this, perhaps the most important question of our time.

The star gave all “Big Brother Award” winners the opportunity to comment.