Big leak reveals what will be announced at iPhone 12 event

Apple will hold an event on October 13 where it will present its new devices, including the new iPhone 12 series. Today there was a major leak that contains details on all the products Apple will announce at the event. The leak comes from Kang, a leak source that has a high hit rate in its leaks, so this information is expected to be authentic.

New affordable HomePod mini

First of all, this coming Tuesday we will meet the new HomePod mini, which will cost $ 99, so it will be much more affordable than the current HomePod. The HomePod mini is expected to launch on November 16-17, but could be announced at the October 13 event. The HomePod mini will be 8 inches tall and will feature an S5 chip. The HomePod was previously expected to have an A10 chip like the iPhone 7, but the new leak claims it will come with an S5 chip instead, which is the same processor from the Apple Watch Series 5 series and the latest Apple Watch SE.



No power adapter or headphones in the box

We had already heard that Apple would stop including the charging adapter and headphones in the iPhone box, and this leak confirms these rumors. Notably, the iPhone 12 will include a braided USB-C to Lightning cable instead of a regular one.

5G connectivity

It was rumored that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 would only support the 5G Sub 6GHz band while the higher end models would support both Sub 6GHz and mmWave. The high-frequency mmWave band that offers faster 5G speeds but with less coverage, and is not yet used in Spain. Today’s leak does not specify which models will support which bands, but rather claims that only the US models of the iPhone 12 series will support the high-frequency band, mmWave 5G.

New display glass technology

The new leak claims that there will be a new screen glass technology in the iPhone 12 series. They will come with a ceramic-type front cover, which is simply a ceramic-based glass that hardens the screen. Apple will continue to call the display of Pro models Super Retina XDR Display, as well as iPhone 11 Pro / Max.

MagSafe wireless chargers

MagSafe was a magnetic charging system that Apple used in previous Mac notebooks, but Apple dropped it. Now, Apple is going to revive the MagSafe brand by applying it to wireless charging. Apple will likely announce two new wireless chargers: MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger. Also, the leak suggests that Apple will increase the wireless charging power to 15W. The new wireless chargers will probably support it. Additionally, the iPhone 12 is expected to also offer reverse wireless charging that could be used to wirelessly charge AirPods.

Dolby Vision movie recording

The leak suggests that the entire iPhone 12 family will be able to record videos in Dolby Vision format. Dolby Vision is a high dynamic range video recording mode that captures a wider color gamut and better light levels in highlights and shadows.

IPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro cameras

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will have three lenses: wide-angle, ultra-wide and telephoto, including an additional LiDAR sensor. It will also feature a 7P lens, while the iPhone 11 Pro featured 6P and 5P camera lenses. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will also have an aperture of f / 1.6 with a telephoto lens of 65mm focal length. The system will be able to provide a 5x optical zoom. The 6.1 iPhone 12 Pro will have a telephoto lens of 52mm focal length and 4x optical zoom. Also, the biggest difference between the cameras on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro is that the 12 Pro Max has a sensor that will be 47% larger with 1.7 µm pixels. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will also have a seemingly new ‘expansive’ ultra-wide-angle camera.



Release dates

These are the expected dates, although it must be taken into account that they may vary by geography:

iPhone Pre-order Shipping

iPhone 12 mini Nov. 6 Nov. 13 iPhone 12 Oct. 16 Oct. 23 iPhone 12 Pro Oct. 16 Oct. 23 iPhone 12 Pro Max Nov. 13 Nov. 20

No mention of AirPods Studio or AirTags

Apple was expected to announce its AirPods Studio headphones at the event, but it seems that this will not happen. These headphones should come in two variants: a $ 599 luxury model made of leather and a $ 350 sports model made of cheaper materials. As for the AirTags to locate objects using the U1 chip of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, it is said that they have been delayed until next year.