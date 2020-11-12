Biktrix Juggernaut Hd Duo, The Electric Bike With Enormous Autonomy

Electric bicycles have become a perfect complement to exercise, whenever They allow us to refine our efforts based on our ability and desire to apply ourselves. We want to beat ourselves up? Well, we remove the electric motor. That we prefer to take a walk? Well, we activate the pedaling aid to enjoy the views and the good weather.

Biktrix Juggernaut HD Duo range. Biktrix

And in the case of this Biktrix Juggernaut HD Duo we are going to enjoy a design thought for the countryside and the city, but seasoned with a dual battery system that will allow us to travel as far as the eye can see. And we are not exaggerating. In addition, such is its success that in its crowdfunding phase on Indiegogo, it has achieved its financial goals practically within five minutes of going on sale.

A wild autonomy

This electric bike has a look that will remind veterans of that GAC Motoretta from the 80’s: big wheels, a robust chassis, calamity-proof and a small restraint on the back in case we want to take someone or transport small packages. But besides that, offers hydraulic brakes, 3-inch wheels and position lights so they can see us when we drive at night.

Biktrix Juggernaut HD Duo. Biktrix

But the good comes with their electrical numbers. This Biktrix Juggernaut HD Duo has power to give and take. So much that, unfortunately, if we dedicate its use to the city we will have to limit it. On paper, offers a 1,500W motor, a 52V double battery and a speed capable of reaching 57 kilometers per hour (35 miles). All of the above allows us to achieve a range that the manufacturer has set at 320 kilometers (200 miles).

Detail of the Biktrix Juggernaut HD Duo. Biktrix

Obviously, that maximum will depend on the power we use, if the bike gives us a hand pedaling or we ask it to be the one that drives us. To configure it, we will have a panel on the front, on the handlebar, and as with these smart devices, the mobile can save all the information on routes, energy consumption, remaining autonomy, etc. If you are interested in it, You can buy it through Indiegogo at a price of 2,292 euros for the model with a 1,500W motor and 1,188 for 750. As we said, the restrictions imposed by the European Union for this type of vehicle could force the brand to cut these specifications, so you must take it into account.

Biktrix Juggernaut HD Duo. Biktrix

