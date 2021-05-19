billion dollar fine for alibaba for abuse of power

Some time ago, the Chinese government made it clear in no uncertain terms that it would also tighten up the surveillance of local tech giants. Companies guilty of abuse of power to gain a monopoly position had to beware. This weekend, the Chinese antitrust watchdog put its money where its mouth is. Online shop giant Alibaba of internet tycoon Jack Ma was gassed to a fine of around 2.4 billion euros.

Monopolistic practices proven

The fine is the result of the findings of an investigation started late last year into monopoly practices by Alibaba. The internet store has thwarted competitors by forbidding them to sell their products through Alibaba’s platform. This is in violation of the Chinese anti-monopoly law. The amount of the fine is equal to 4 percent of the total turnover that Alibaba reported on the Chinese market for 2019.

Of course, it is never fun to be fined, but it remains to be seen to what extent Alibaba is concerned about the 2.4 billion euros that it now has to cough up. In the last quarter of 2020 alone, Alibaba ‘s profit amounted to around 10 billion euros.