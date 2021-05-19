billion dollar fine for alibaba for abuse of power

Some time ago, the Chinese government made it clear in no uncertain terms that it would also tighten up the surveillance of local tech giants. Companies guilty of abuse of power to gain a monopoly position had to beware. This weekend, the Chinese antitrust watchdog put its money where its mouth is. Online shop giant Alibaba of internet tycoon Jack Ma was gassed to a fine of around 2.4 billion euros.
Monopolistic practices proven
The fine is the result of the findings of an investigation started late last year into monopoly practices by Alibaba. The internet store has thwarted competitors by forbidding them to sell their products through Alibaba’s platform. This is in violation of the Chinese anti-monopoly law. The amount of the fine is equal to 4 percent of the total turnover that Alibaba reported on the Chinese market for 2019.
Of course, it is never fun to be fined, but it remains to be seen to what extent Alibaba is concerned about the 2.4 billion euros that it now has to cough up. In the last quarter of 2020 alone, Alibaba ‘s profit amounted to around 10 billion euros.
Closer supervision
The fine was not Alibaba’s only punishment. The company must also immediately stop the anti-competitive practices. To ensure this, Alibaba will be under stricter supervision for the next three years, including regular reports to the regulator on compliance with the rules. In a response, Alibaba announced that it accepted the fine and would improve her life.
Due to the investigation into the monopolistic practices, Jack Ma decided a few months ago to suspend the planned IPO of Ant Group. That was shortly after he accused the Chinese government of hindering innovation at a conference in Shanghai, ostensibly in the name of risk management. This accusation was not appreciated by either the government or the Chinese state media. No doubt that would have played a role in the willingness, and determination, of the antitrust watchdog to launch an investigation into Alibaba’s practices.