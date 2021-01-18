Latest news

Billionaires hold the key to political campaigns in the US

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Billionaire donors have more influence than corporations in the increasingly expensive business of US elections Some corporations are reconsidering political giving after the Capitol storming. But it is people like the late Sheldon Adelson or Mike Bloomberg who have much deeper pockets.

AT&T, the company that spent the most in the last election cycle, said Monday it will suspend political donations to Republican lawmakers who opposed the presidential results without evidence. Others, like JP Morgan, have stopped donations to reevaluate their strategy.

If the hiatus continues, it will hurt Republicans, especially in their race to control Congress in the 2022 legislative elections. AT&T contributed more than 2.6 million dollars in the last cycle, and JP Morgan distributed 1 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

But wealthy individuals give much more. Adelson, who died Monday, and his wife Miriam were the top contributors in the 2020 election, spending $ 218 million to support Republicans. Bloomberg came in second, with 152 million for Democrats.

An end or a pause in spending by these billionaires would have a great direct impact on the candidates. Steve Schwarzman of Blackstone gave $ 20 million to Republican senators in the months leading up to the November election and then another $ 15 million for the Georgia senatorial runoff.

One of the pressured Republicans is Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who led the challenge to the election results and showed his support for Trump supporters before they looted the Capitol. Hallmark Cards (which sells greeting cards) said it had asked Hawley to return $ 7,000 in donations from the past two years. But that pales in comparison to the 250,000 he was given in 2018 by Ken Griffin of fund manager Citadel. Taking that amount of money out of campaigns would make candidates sit back and listen.

