web
Tech News

Biodegradable plastic for 3D printers

captura5 1 730x406.jpg
captura5 1 730x406.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Those of us who have 3D printers are used to creating a large number of figures and plastic scraps that, unfortunately, are not biodegradable. It is true that most of what is no longer useful ends up in the appropriate container, and can be recycled, but ideally it would be much more respectful with the environment.

This is what a Czech company called Fillamentum is working on, responsible for the first biodegradable filament. Its name is NonOilen, and it contains bio-based polylactic acid and polyhydroxy butyrate.

The PHB content improves toughness, temperature resistance and especially biodegradability. It fits perfectly into the principles of the circular economy, it can be reused many times, therefore waste can be reduced, and once the service life is over, it can be recycled.

It is the first time that a biodegradable plastic for 3D printers has reached the market, but it is also suitable for food containers, as well as for printing cutlery or plates, since it is made from natural sources. On their website they present it like this:

After a long-term association with the research team of Professor Pavol Alexy, PhD. from the Slovak Technical University, we are proud to present a completely new material that is like a dream in the plastic world: a fully biodegradable filament for 3D printing.

The material is potentially compostable in biologically active systems and will break down faster than normal PLA plastic. Of course, it can also be fully recycled to make plastic multiple times.

The coil is sold for 40 euros on their website, but before reaching for the credit card, it is important to bear in mind that it is still plastic, that it is not something that we can put under the ground and wait for it to transform in compost, although it is much more responsible with the environment than traditional plastics. Decomposition is approximately 3 times faster than PLA

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Smart Gadgets

Huawei Band 6: the new bracelet with AMOLED screen and two weeks of battery life

Huawei has officially announced its new fitness smart bracelet, the Huawei Band 6. This new smartband comes as a direct successor to...
Read more
Android

OPPO unveils the calendar of updates to ColorOS 11 and Android 11 for its phones

With Android 12 on the doorstep, Android 11 continues to reach many mobile devices in circulation who set foot on the ground...
Read more
Android

Income 2020: how to consult the draft and file the return on an Android mobile

The deadline for filing the 2020 Income Statement begins today, a process that you can carry out both from the Tax Agency...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.