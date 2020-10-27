Latest newsTop Stories

Bioplastics are just as toxic as ordinary plastics, research says

By Brian Adam
0
16
Eighty percent of bioplastic products contained more than 1,000 different chemical compounds, 75 percent of which were toxic. (Photo: Internet)
Bioplastics Are Just As Toxic As Ordinary Plastics, Research Says

Must Read

Apps

This app executes actions when you press your Samsung Galaxy: launch the assistant, an application and more

Brian Adam - 0
With the SideSqueeze + application you can make your mobile Respond when pressed, as in some Google Pixels. It is valid...
Read more
Game Reviews

GeForce RTX 3070, Review of a card similar to the RTX 2080 Ti but with a better price

Brian Adam - 0
4K video games with a good frame-per-second rate at a reasonable price ...
Read more
Apps

‘Hyperball Legends’: a free alternative to ‘Rocket League’ for Android

Brian Adam - 0
'Rocket League' has been reaping successes since 2015. The combination of cars and football works, even more so if it is combined...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Founders Edition Review: Ampere still convinces

Brian Adam - 0
The new RTX 3070 delivers superior performance to the RTX 2080 Ti at a third of the price, for a GPU that convinces on...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Eighty percent of bioplastic products contained more than 1,000 different chemical compounds, 75 percent of which were toxic. (Photo: Internet)

Berlin: After analyzing dozens of products made from bioplastics, European experts have discovered that, contrary to popular belief, bioplastics contain as many toxic, harmful and environmentally friendly compounds as ordinary and conventional plastics.

It should be noted that “bioplastic” refers to any plastic that is produced by recycling the remains of living things such as plant leaves, wood shavings, fruit pulp and vegetable peels. Is.

It is generally claimed that bioplastics do not contain any toxic or environmentally friendly compounds and are “harmless” to both health and the environment. However, it dissolves automatically in three to six months and does not cause environmental problems.

The study, led by scientists at the University of Goethe in Germany, collected samples of 43 types of products made from bioplastics in almost all of Europe and carried out careful chemical analysis. The samples included bottles, lids, spoons, forks, bowls and other similar common products.

Eighty percent of these bioplastic products contained more than 1,000 different chemical compounds, compared to more than 20,000 in some samples. Even more disturbing, however, was the discovery that 75% of these compounds were those that have been declared globally toxic and harmful to health.

The rate of toxic compounds in bioplastics is about the same as in conventional plastics. However, the question remains as to how much this amount is in each sample; And is this amount enough to be harmful to human health? The need for further research has been highlighted.

Details of this research are published in the research journal “Environment Research” Latest issues I have published online.

Related Articles

Top Stories

The wedding of 86-year-old bride and 83-year-old bride in Corona epidemic has caused a stir on social media

Brian Adam - 0
Dublin: An elderly Irish couple got married in a simple ceremony during the Corona epidemic after a 40-year friendship. Wedding photos have caused a...
Read more
Top Stories

Lebanese artist creates sculpture inspired by blast debris

Brian Adam - 0
Beirut: After the horrific explosion in Lebanon a few months ago, a female artist has turned the wreckage into a beautiful sculpture so that...
Read more
Top Stories

Discovery of vast reservoirs of water on the moon

Brian Adam - 0
Colorado: We know that there is some amount of water on the moon but now a large amount of it has been discovered there. According...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©