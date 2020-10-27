Bioplastics are just as toxic as ordinary plastics, research says

Berlin: After analyzing dozens of products made from bioplastics, European experts have discovered that, contrary to popular belief, bioplastics contain as many toxic, harmful and environmentally friendly compounds as ordinary and conventional plastics.

It should be noted that “bioplastic” refers to any plastic that is produced by recycling the remains of living things such as plant leaves, wood shavings, fruit pulp and vegetable peels. Is.

It is generally claimed that bioplastics do not contain any toxic or environmentally friendly compounds and are “harmless” to both health and the environment. However, it dissolves automatically in three to six months and does not cause environmental problems.

The study, led by scientists at the University of Goethe in Germany, collected samples of 43 types of products made from bioplastics in almost all of Europe and carried out careful chemical analysis. The samples included bottles, lids, spoons, forks, bowls and other similar common products.

Eighty percent of these bioplastic products contained more than 1,000 different chemical compounds, compared to more than 20,000 in some samples. Even more disturbing, however, was the discovery that 75% of these compounds were those that have been declared globally toxic and harmful to health.

The rate of toxic compounds in bioplastics is about the same as in conventional plastics. However, the question remains as to how much this amount is in each sample; And is this amount enough to be harmful to human health? The need for further research has been highlighted.

Details of this research are published in the research journal “Environment Research” Latest issues I have published online.