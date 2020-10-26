BioVYZR, the anti-Covid diving helmet that protects and purifies the air you breathe

A few weeks after the current Covid-19 pandemic that we are experiencing, it was clear that the new normal was going to be full, until the appearance of a more effective remedy, of masks and filtering devices to move away from our airways. the damn virus. Although the solution that VYZR Technologies brings us today is somewhat more cumbersome (and futuristic) than normal.

BioVYZR diving suit. VYZR Technologies.

It’s about the BioVYZR, a diving suit designed to walk both indoors and outdoors that has the great advantage that it completely isolates us from the polluted air that we could breathe in an environment of potential contagion. As its creators advise, it is a “patented design [que] provides a 360 degree seal to protect your personal space “in any direction.

Anti-pathogen and purifying filters

Although their shapes are somewhat exaggerated and will make us believe that we are walking through the streets of some space base on Mars, this BioVYZR installs a whole series of filters that are responsible for purifying the air eliminating pathogens, allergens and any other contaminant that can be considered dangerous for health. To achieve this, it makes a perfect closure thanks to the use of several straps that fasten it to our body and that is capable of create positive pressure inside the diving suit thanks to technology Powered Air Purifying.

BioVYZR diving suit. VYZR Technologies.

This makes it easier for the transparent screen to never fog up, thanks, among other things, to two silent fans that maintain a constant flow of air inside, and that offer autonomy of up to eight hours of operation. Keep in mind that the entire system is equipped with a 10,000 mAh battery. and it needs us to change the KN95 filters it uses every few uses. If you don’t have enough with all of the above, and the huge window on the front seems scarce, you will have two more side holes that allow you not to lose your eye of any person, obstacle or element with which we can collide when walking on the street, the office, etc.

BioVYZR diving helmet allows us to touch our faces safely. VYZR Technologies.

One of the most interesting features is that this BioVYZR protects us from accidentally touching our faces since we will not be able to put our hands to our eyes, the nose or mouth. Or if? This diving suit has two zippers, one on each side, in which two reversible gloves are installed that we can use to get rid of that sudden itch without the risk of contagion. An advance in these times of coronavirus. If you are interested, this BioVYZR is in the pre-order phase, at a reduced price compared to what it will have in a few weeks and you can purchase it at three different sizes for adults, for $ 379, that is, about 320 euros to change.

