Bitcoin breaks records, the best apps to trade cryptocurrencies

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

As of the date this article is written, as of December 2020, it has been exceeded the first time in the history of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin the barrier of $ 20,000. In recent days, this figure has not stopped growing despite its continuous decreases. It has continued to grow to sweep away this brand.

This barrier of $ 20,000 seemed an unattainable figure, but the good moment of Bitcoin in recent times, and the confidence of major global companies in it, has proven to be a more solid value and its value reaches 20,800 points at the time of write these lines.

This means that Bitcoin begins to become a value that, despite not being as established as the dollar or euros as a form of payment, is a safe haven value, like gold. This has increased its interest, more and more users want to get hold of it and rely on different platforms and their apps to sell and buy them.

What are the best applications to trade Bitcoin?

After this review of monstrous figures, it is not surprising that the download of applications related to cryptocurrencies, specifically those that operate with Bitcoin, already exceeds those of applications such as Facebook, Snapchat or Instagram. In this article we want to tell you which are the best apps you can download to find out how to earn bitcoins.

1. Coinbase Bitcoin Wallet

With this we can operate with almost all cryptocurrencies. It’s easy and safe, which has helped it become the number 1 bitcoin wallet. In the United States, this application has become the most downloaded. You can buy and sell bitcoins, connecting your bank account, it is available in 11 languages.

Android / iOS

2. Crypto Tracker

This one that we bring in second position stands out for its design. Its interface makes it really easy to use. Its statistics panels are constantly updated, which is perfect for real-time trading.

Android / iOS

3. Bitcoin Checker

Developed by Mobnetic, it is in this top because it has very new features.For example, it integrates it into your notification bar, thanks to this, you can check the price of all cryptocurrencies from your Smartphone.

Android / iOS

4. Plus 500

This is one of the best known and oldest of the application stores. It has a free simulator with which it became very famous. In it you can try playing with bitcoins before investing. It has free quotes in real time, protection, leverage of up to 1: 300 and most of the other functionalities.

Android / iOS

5. Bitcoin Ticket Widget

In this case we come with a Widget, with it we can be informed of the price of Bitcoin in real time.

Android / iOS