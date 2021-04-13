Bitcoin hits a new all-time high

- Advertisement -

This year is being golden for Bitcoin. The bullrun (term used to describe an upward trend in prices) of the cryptocurrency par excellence seems to have no end, and today it has managed to break the barrier of its previous all-time high, which was $ 60,600 and in which it has remained stable for weeks .

In this way, today Bitcoin has reached its new all-time high or ATH, reaching $ 63,229 per unit at the time of writing this article. This, in addition to making Bitcoin (and by far) the most valuable currency, also brings its market capitalization to an impressive $ 1.2 trillion.

To put us in perspective the cryptocurrency has doubled in value compared to the beginning of the year, when it was about $ 34,000, which was also a high point for the price of the cryptocurrency. And except for a 20% drop that occurred at the end of February (which finally proved to be a correction), the trend so far this year has always been one of growth.

Does this mean that we are facing an imminent correction that will push Bitcoin back by 20% or 30%? Like everything related to crypto, you never know, but this new Bitcoin ATH has not happened spontaneously in a few days, but has been forming for weeks on the support of $ 60,000, so stability close to this new maximum could be expected or even a steep climb.

The reasons that make the price of a cryptocurrency vary are very diverse, but in the case of Bitcoin, the adoption of the cryptocurrency by business giants such as Tesla or TIME magazine has greatly influenced its popularity, which has an impact on the price. .

In this video, we explain some of the reasons why the price of cryptocurrencies may vary:

