Bitcoin reaches its maximum value

The value of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin surpassed $ 34,000 yesterday, marking a new historical milestone after weeks in which it has done nothing but grow. Throughout 2020, the value of Bitcoin has increased by more than 300%, and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum – the second largest in the world – have also grown considerably, whose value has catapulted 465% in 2020 compared to the year previous.

Some analysts point out that Bitcoin will continue to grow for the next few weeks, while the US dollar weakens, hit by the little security provided by the coronavirus pandemic. The American currency registered a significant drop last year, the largest on a yearly basis since 2017.

The constant growth of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, which in 2020 has managed to even exceed the price of gold, not only brings confidence in investors, but also increases skepticism. In fact, there are those who believe that a dramatic correction in the price of Bitcoin may occur shortly.

This is something that already occurred in 2017, when the price of Bitcoin approached $ 20,000 and drastically fell to $ 3,300, which implied a loss of purchasing power for investors in the cryptocurrency. It is what is known as Bitcoin halving and the fear of its occurrence makes investors dispose of some of their assets.

Last year, in November, there was also a reduction in the value of Bitcoin as it approached $ 19,000. This suggests that it is possible that the value of Bitcoin may return to regularize shortly, given that it is far exceeding the valuations that the volatile currency obtained when it appreciated in previous years.

All this also happens when the amount of Bitcoins in the world is running out. The currency volatility makes it a risky investment, but also that it can bring great benefits to those who know how to operate with it.

