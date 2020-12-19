Black Beauty: the successful novel marked by the tragic death of its author

- Advertisement -

Black beauty (In Latin America, Jet) is one of the novels most chosen by children in the 20th century and is one of the ten best-selling children’s books in all languages. Known as Uncle Tom’s Cabin of Horses, referred to the title of another classic of the time that denounced the mistreatment of slaves, this novel was published in 1877 and became a best seller in our continent. Its author, the English writer Anna sewell, died just 5 months after its publication and could not enjoy the success of his work.

The story focuses on the journey of an intense black horse – hence the title for our lands – from its birth as a foal to its adulthood, which is mistreated and sold for a few coins. Azabache’s life changes when he meets a girl who also understands loss and pain. Together they will become each other’s support.

The work that Sewell wrote is not only a complaint against the lack of animal rights and the cruelty in the treatment that horses received, but it also focuses on marking a position in the face of the lack of opportunities of the working classes during the Victorian era late nineteenth century. It became a book that called for awareness of what was happening back then that Anna Sewell knew a lot about.

Raised in a poor home, her parents were the linchpin of her life as she lived with them until her early death. Lack of money caused little Anna to be educated by her mother at home. When things began to improve and she was able to attend classes at a school, the worst tragedy happened: she slipped and broke both ankles. This accident would mark Anna for life, who was bedridden almost every year that she was part of this world. He could only get up with the help of another person or walk on crutches.

The novel “Black Beauty” – the only work he published – was written in these conditions, in his bed with the help of his mother who was also a writer. An early hepatitis would lead her to suffer the worst pain and would cause her death at 58 in her native England. His work would become a classic without her knowing.

Now comes the film version of Anne Sewell’s most recognized novel worldwide. The main actors of Black beauty they spoke with Teleshow upon its release on December 18. Mackenzie foy (The Nutcracker) and Iain Glen (game of Thrones) play Jo Green and John Manly in the new Disney Plus film.

—How did you decide to be part of this project?

—Foy: I was always a huge fan of the book and the story of “Black Beauty,” and I loved it when the script arrived. Then I met Ashley Avis (director of the film) who is a phenomenal human being and I said to myself: “I have to be a part of this, without a doubt!”

—Glen: In my case I received the script and I had beautiful feelings while reading it and naturally I told myself I have to be part of this. I found a fascinating adventure in playing my role, it was a challenge to play an American horse trainer in the adaptation of “Black Beauty.” And I wondered why me? Who thought of me? So I told myself that I was delighted that they did. With an incredible script and a timing with Ashley, the director, who is an incredible person who conveyed a great passion for horses, I finished making the decision. Ashley is a great and charming director. I felt in very safe hands. And besides, I was encouraged to join the fact of participating in a great classic novel that I always loved.

“Did you read the book when you were children?”

—Foy: I do, of course, I probably read it in school. I have some copies that are destroyed by all the times I read it.

—Glen: Yes, I had read it too, for my children, I didn’t read it during my childhood. I have two daughters and I read it to them. It is very radical to read something written from the perspective of a horse, it really is surprising. It is a look at them and the point of view of the horse that is very well captured in the film. Everything that happens in the film must be seen by the horse, whether the horse is present or is a witness to the scene. And this makes for a very strong story line for the movie that works really well.

