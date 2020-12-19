Entertainment

Black Beauty: the successful novel marked by the tragic death of its author

By Brian Adam
0
0
Lmgat5lvdvgelbmrpmfdf6pc2i.jpg
Lmgat5lvdvgelbmrpmfdf6pc2i.jpg

Must Read

Mobile

The full specs of the Galaxy S21 Ultra revealed

Abraham - 0
The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra coming to Europe have just been leaked in detail courtesy of WinFuture. Starting with the SoC,...
Read more
Latest news

How to prevent Microsoft 365 from automatically renewing

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft offers its own office suite with useful tools to create documents, presentations, manage email, etc. A software that we can access through the...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches the Mi Watch Lite for only 49.99 euros

Brian Adam - 0
After announcing its arrival in Spain, Xiaomi has finally put on sale today the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, your new cheap smartwatch with excellent...
Read more
Mobile

We already have the first “unofficial” analysis of the Samsung Galaxy S21 +

Abraham - 0
It's just under a month before the Samsung Galaxy S21 is officially presented, but this has not stopped a YouTube channel called Random Stuff...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Black beauty (In Latin America, Jet) is one of the novels most chosen by children in the 20th century and is one of the ten best-selling children’s books in all languages. Known as Uncle Tom’s Cabin of Horses, referred to the title of another classic of the time that denounced the mistreatment of slaves, this novel was published in 1877 and became a best seller in our continent. Its author, the English writer Anna sewell, died just 5 months after its publication and could not enjoy the success of his work.

The story focuses on the journey of an intense black horse – hence the title for our lands – from its birth as a foal to its adulthood, which is mistreated and sold for a few coins. Azabache’s life changes when he meets a girl who also understands loss and pain. Together they will become each other’s support.

The work that Sewell wrote is not only a complaint against the lack of animal rights and the cruelty in the treatment that horses received, but it also focuses on marking a position in the face of the lack of opportunities of the working classes during the Victorian era late nineteenth century. It became a book that called for awareness of what was happening back then that Anna Sewell knew a lot about.

Raised in a poor home, her parents were the linchpin of her life as she lived with them until her early death. Lack of money caused little Anna to be educated by her mother at home. When things began to improve and she was able to attend classes at a school, the worst tragedy happened: she slipped and broke both ankles. This accident would mark Anna for life, who was bedridden almost every year that she was part of this world. He could only get up with the help of another person or walk on crutches.

"Black Beauty", Anna Sewell

The novel “Black Beauty” – the only work he published – was written in these conditions, in his bed with the help of his mother who was also a writer. An early hepatitis would lead her to suffer the worst pain and would cause her death at 58 in her native England. His work would become a classic without her knowing.

Now comes the film version of Anne Sewell’s most recognized novel worldwide. The main actors of Black beauty they spoke with Teleshow upon its release on December 18. Mackenzie foy (The Nutcracker) and Iain Glen (game of Thrones) play Jo Green and John Manly in the new Disney Plus film.

—How did you decide to be part of this project?

—Foy: I was always a huge fan of the book and the story of “Black Beauty,” and I loved it when the script arrived. Then I met Ashley Avis (director of the film) who is a phenomenal human being and I said to myself: “I have to be a part of this, without a doubt!”

—Glen: In my case I received the script and I had beautiful feelings while reading it and naturally I told myself I have to be part of this. I found a fascinating adventure in playing my role, it was a challenge to play an American horse trainer in the adaptation of “Black Beauty.” And I wondered why me? Who thought of me? So I told myself that I was delighted that they did. With an incredible script and a timing with Ashley, the director, who is an incredible person who conveyed a great passion for horses, I finished making the decision. Ashley is a great and charming director. I felt in very safe hands. And besides, I was encouraged to join the fact of participating in a great classic novel that I always loved.

“Did you read the book when you were children?”

—Foy: I do, of course, I probably read it in school. I have some copies that are destroyed by all the times I read it.

—Glen: Yes, I had read it too, for my children, I didn’t read it during my childhood. I have two daughters and I read it to them. It is very radical to read something written from the perspective of a horse, it really is surprising. It is a look at them and the point of view of the horse that is very well captured in the film. Everything that happens in the film must be seen by the horse, whether the horse is present or is a witness to the scene. And this makes for a very strong story line for the movie that works really well.

I KEEP READING

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

“The apology has to come from them”: Alejandra Ávalos and her new position in the conflict with Anel Noreña for the memory of José...

Brian Adam - 0
The dispute between Alejandra Ávalos and Anel Noreña stays fresher than ever, now it is the singer who seeks an apology from José...
Read more
Entertainment

“In love? That I know not ”, Glenda Reyna talks about the sentimental situation of her daughter, Eiza González

Brian Adam - 0
At the beginning of November of this year, the actress and model Eiza González was captured in the company of the American model...
Read more
Entertainment

Humberto Zurita and Patricia Reyes Spíndola revealed that they were infected with COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
The actress Patricia Reyes Spíndola and the actor Humberto Zurita revealed that they had infected with COVID-19 during some recordings they did for a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©