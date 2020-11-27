Black Friday 2020 offers: check the best last minute promotions

Came the Black friday! One of the most anticipated days of the year for shopping lovers came with 24 hours of discounts and promotions everywhere. Although this event is mainly addressed in United States, many stores around the world have adopted the habit of presenting their own offers.

During the Black friday, physical and virtual stores offer the public special offers and promotions, and people take the opportunity to make their purchases preparing for the Christmas. Despite the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19), This custom returns in 2020 and many sites have already announced their offers for the holidays.

However, a custom has become popular among retailers to increase your sales: last minute offers. These promotions are available only for a few hours and even minutes so that only the most attentive consumers can take advantage of them before their stock runs out.

Therefore, in this article we will detail some of the the most important stores that have offers every hour and you can review them without problems. It should be noted that all stores have their own offers on products, so if you are looking for a product, try to consult it in the majority of possible sites before choosing a purchase option.

BLACK FRIDAY 2020 AND LAST MINUTE PROMOTIONS

In recent years they have become the day of commerce par excellence and not only in the United States, where it began, if not in the rest of the world, including Peru.

Amazon

Amazon this rotating offers every few hours in its Web page, so in a moment you will be able to find an item at a good price and then, either due to rotation or lack of stock, not see it again. It is always recommended to check the Official Site for Black Friday Deals on Amazon and also make sure that the products are shipped to their respective countries.

Linio

The Internet shopping portal has joined the Black Friday 2020 with his own name called Black week. The offers have been rotating from time to time and on the main page you can find the limited time in which some promotions will disappear.

Ripley

The company that also has a presence in Chile offers great promotions for this campaign Black friday Since games for children, video games, clothing and the characteristic products of your store, you can find some last minute offers with a back counter.

The history behind Black Friday has a tradition of more than 100 years. It is always held on the fourth Friday in November, after Thanksgiving.

Falabella Saga

The department store chain in Peru, Saga Falebella, also joins the discount campaign for the Black friday, with great discounts on toys, clothing and footwear and its white line.

Oechle

The Department Store Intercorp Group also joins the campaign of offers for the Black Friday 2020. Discounts on sports, fashion for women, men and children, beauty products and home decor; as well as toys and technological devices.

Storemia

The website that analyzes the best offers from Amazon, Ebay and Walmart has also joined the offers of the Black friday offering huge discounts for the most wanted products in your virtual store and that can be brought to the Peru from a minimum amount depending on the weight of the product.

The term was created by ecommerce to promote Internet purchases, that’s where Cyber ​​Monday comes from.

