Black Friday 2020: tips to buy online safely

There is no doubt that many are waiting for the best deals on the products they want to buy. Black Friday 2020 ends in many online stores on November 27, so you have little time to access the biggest discounts of the year.

Sadly, while online shopping became the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic, online scams also became more common.

For this reason, we share some tips to avoid falling into phishing or online scams.

Buy from reputable or secure online stores

If you have already made purchases through some websites such as Amazon, then surely you are in a reliable case. However, there are hundreds of pages that promise great deals and do not end up shipping your product.

If you want to know if the website you are visiting is trustworthy, you should check the top of the browser. If next to the URL there is a closed padlock, the web is safe for our navigation.

Review the privacy and returns policies

Before making a purchase, check if there are conditions in the purchase. This information is usually shared at the bottom of virtual stores. The most important thing is that you do not consent to the use of your personal data for other purposes.

Remember also to check the return conditions and if there is any cost for shipping (either national or international).

Beware of emails that promise great deals

Under the pretext of Black Friday, you will surely receive SPAM or mass emails where very low prices are promised. If you cannot be sure that the email was sent by a trusted source, it may be phishing or hijacking personal data.

By clicking on a fraudulent link, they can enter your computer’s data and encrypt it. You will be asked for a payment to return the data but in the end everything is a simple scam. Don’t open unknown links.

Are you afraid to use your card?

If there are many doubts or fear when using your credit card you can always create a Paypal account and make almost any payment online. In this way, your bank accounts will not be exposed to possible scams.

