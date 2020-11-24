Tech News

By Brian Adam
Are you a ‘bargain hunter’? Amazon makes it easy for us to find the best discounts during Black Friday 2020. Throughout the month of November we have seen several offers but the 27 is close and prices are falling more and more.

These are some products that are worth buying during this season. Some of them are very useful around the home and some are tech tools that usually come at a high price.

The first, without a doubt, is Sony’s active noise canceling headphones. The latest version Sony WH-1000XM4 It has a base price of $ 350 but you can currently buy it at $ 278.

“Sony’s industry-leading noise-canceling smart headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with fast charging capabilities, enjoy a suite of enhanced smart listening features, and carry hands-free conversations with the talk-to-chat feature, ”the product description reads.

Black Friday 2020 - Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)
Black Friday 2020 – Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)

LETSCOM – Tripod Selfie Ring Light It is one of the best options to record for social networks or even for your Zoom meetings. It is a tripod to place the cell phone and has a ring of light to improve image quality.

Black Friday 2020 - Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)
Black Friday 2020 – Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)

iVoler – Storage Case for Nintendo Switch We also find it on sale on Amazon. It is a case to store the Nintendo console with all its accessories.

Black Friday 2020 - Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)
Black Friday 2020 – Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for a solution for house dust? Shark VM252 VACMOP Pro is on sale on Amazon. It is ‘all in one’ to absorb dust and debris on the floor in seconds. Remember to clean the filters before using it again.

Black Friday 2020 - Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)
Black Friday 2020 – Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)

Do you spend many hours sitting teleworking? Well, a cushion is extremely necessary to avoid health complications in the future. ComfiLife It is a memory effect cushion with non-slip gel, perfect for office hours.

Black Friday 2020 - Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)
Black Friday 2020 – Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)

As for the kitchen, you can find a variety of offers on utensils such as knives or ladles on Amazon, but there is a little-used tool in Peru: the air fryer. Without using oil, you can cook meats, fry potatoes and other foods in a matter of seconds. Check out this COSORI offer.

Black Friday 2020 - Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)
Black Friday 2020 – Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)

Did you forget to cut your hair in confinement? Well, you can do it from home thanks to the multiple offers of hair cutting machines. You can not leave and review this SURKER offer.

Black Friday 2020 - Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)
Black Friday 2020 – Wish List on Amazon, Best Deals on Tech, Home & More. (Photo: Amazon)
