Black Friday comes to Google Play: Monument Valley 2, NBA 2K20, Castlevania, Machinarium, Monopoly and more, heavily discounted

We are already in the week of Black Friday, which means that mobile and accessory offers abound, although if you already have a mobile and are happy with it, you can also take the opportunity to get discounted apps and games on Google Play. Black Friday has also reached Google Play, where several renowned games have lowered their price, such as Monument Valley 2, This is the Police 2, NBA 2K2, Machinarium or Samorost 3.





Free apps and games for Black Friday

Most of Google Play’s Black Friday deals focus on price reductions, but there is also room for some paid apps, games and customization packages that are temporarily free. It’s a small selection, but it’s included Peppa Pig: a day of sports and the game 2048 among them.

AceSpeeder3 0.99 euros free

Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium) 0.59 euros free

2048 – Puzzle Game 3.39 euros free

Peppa Pig: A day of sports 3.49 euros free

Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

Apps and games on sale for Black Friday

It is in the discounted games where the most interesting Google Play offers for Black Friday are. We have a lot of household names, like Monument Valley 2, This is the police 2, NBA 2K20, Machinarium, Samorost 3 The Game of Life 1 and 2, Monopoly or Human: Fall Flat, to name a few of them

Monument valley 2 5.49 euros 1.29 euros

This is the Police 2 7.99 euros 1.49 euros

NBA 2K20 6.49 euros 0.99 euros

Reventure 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

Very little nightmares 7.99 euros 1.89 euros

Machinarium 4.99 euros 0.89 euros

Samorost 3 4.99 euros 0.89 euros

Battle Chasers: Nightwar 9.99 euros 1.99 euros

Bloons TD 6 4.99 euros 0.99 euros

THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays 2.29 euros 0.69 euros

THE GAME OF LIFE 2 – more decisions and freedoms! 4.49 euros 0.50 euros

The Game of Life 2.99 euros 0.69 euros

Monopoly 4.49 euros 0.50 euros