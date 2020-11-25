Home Tech Giants Google Black Friday comes to Google Play: Monument Valley 2, NBA 2K20, Castlevania,...

Black Friday comes to Google Play: Monument Valley 2, NBA 2K20, Castlevania, Machinarium, Monopoly and more, heavily discounted

By
Brian Adam
-
0
3
Black Friday comes to Google Play: Monument Valley 2, NBA 2K20, Castlevania, Machinarium, Monopoly and more, heavily discounted
Black Friday Comes To Google Play: Monument Valley 2, Nba

Black Friday comes to Google Play: Monument Valley 2, NBA 2K20, Castlevania, Machinarium, Monopoly and more, heavily discounted

We are already in the week of Black Friday, which means that mobile and accessory offers abound, although if you already have a mobile and are happy with it, you can also take the opportunity to get discounted apps and games on Google Play. Black Friday has also reached Google Play, where several renowned games have lowered their price, such as Monument Valley 2, This is the Police 2, NBA 2K2, Machinarium or Samorost 3.


Free apps and games for Black Friday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=xy7LBzVgsgA

Most of Google Play’s Black Friday deals focus on price reductions, but there is also room for some paid apps, games and customization packages that are temporarily free. It’s a small selection, but it’s included Peppa Pig: a day of sports and the game 2048 among them.

  • AceSpeeder3 0.99 euros free

  • Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium) 0.59 euros free

  • 2048 – Puzzle Game 3.39 euros free

  • Peppa Pig: A day of sports 3.49 euros free

  • Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

Apps and games on sale for Black Friday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=59coXPzSyVQ

It is in the discounted games where the most interesting Google Play offers for Black Friday are. We have a lot of household names, like Monument Valley 2, This is the police 2, NBA 2K20, Machinarium, Samorost 3 The Game of Life 1 and 2, Monopoly or Human: Fall Flat, to name a few of them

  • Monument valley 2 5.49 euros 1.29 euros

  • This is the Police 2 7.99 euros 1.49 euros

  • NBA 2K20 6.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Reventure 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Very little nightmares 7.99 euros 1.89 euros

  • Machinarium 4.99 euros 0.89 euros

  • Samorost 3 4.99 euros 0.89 euros

  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar 9.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Bloons TD 6 4.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays 2.29 euros 0.69 euros

  • THE GAME OF LIFE 2 – more decisions and freedoms! 4.49 euros 0.50 euros

  • The Game of Life 2.99 euros 0.69 euros

  • Monopoly 4.49 euros 0.50 euros

  • Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition 4.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Human: Fall Flat 6.49 euros 2.69 euros

  • Castlevania: Symphony of the Night 3.49 euros 0.50 euros

  • Sasaya 3.09 euros 1.79 euros

  • Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

  • Dark quest 1.99 euros 0.69 euros

  • Dark quest 2 4.69 euros 1.99 euros

  • Gunslugs 2 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • Hexologic 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

  • Unbroken Soul 2.99 euros 1.09 euros

  • Slaughter 2: Prison Assault 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

  • Farming Simulator 20 6.49 euros 3.39 euros

  • The Almost Gone 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • The Room: Old Sins 5.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • The House of Da Vinci 5.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • QuickEdit Pro text editor 3.29 euros 2.09 euros

  • Geometry PRO 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

  • Budget Blitz Pro – money tracking and planning 14.99 euros 9.99 euros

  • OsmAnd + – Offline Maps and Navigation 11.99 euros 5.49 euros

  • MasterGear – MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator 5.49 euros 3.09 euros

  • drink water – Hydro Coach PRO 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

  • tinyCam Monitor PRO 3.99 euros 1.99 euros

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

2020 - webeenow.com.