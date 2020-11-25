Black Friday comes to Google Play: Monument Valley 2, NBA 2K20, Castlevania, Machinarium, Monopoly and more, heavily discounted

We are already in the week of Black Friday, which means that mobile and accessory offers abound, although if you already have a mobile and are happy with it, you can also take the opportunity to get discounted apps and games on Google Play. Black Friday has also reached Google Play, where several renowned games have lowered their price, such as Monument Valley 2, This is the Police 2, NBA 2K2, Machinarium or Samorost 3.
Free apps and games for Black Friday
Most of Google Play’s Black Friday deals focus on price reductions, but there is also room for some paid apps, games and customization packages that are temporarily free. It’s a small selection, but it’s included Peppa Pig: a day of sports and the game 2048 among them.
-
AceSpeeder3
0.99 eurosfree
-
Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium)
0.59 eurosfree
-
2048 – Puzzle Game
3.39 eurosfree
-
Peppa Pig: A day of sports
3.49 eurosfree
-
Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
Apps and games on sale for Black Friday
It is in the discounted games where the most interesting Google Play offers for Black Friday are. We have a lot of household names, like Monument Valley 2, This is the police 2, NBA 2K20, Machinarium, Samorost 3 The Game of Life 1 and 2, Monopoly or Human: Fall Flat, to name a few of them
-
Monument valley 2
5.49 euros1.29 euros
-
This is the Police 2
7.99 euros1.49 euros
-
NBA 2K20
6.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Reventure
2.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Very little nightmares
7.99 euros1.89 euros
-
Machinarium
4.99 euros0.89 euros
-
Samorost 3
4.99 euros0.89 euros
-
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
9.99 euros1.99 euros
-
Bloons TD 6
4.99 euros0.99 euros
-
THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays
2.29 euros0.69 euros
-
THE GAME OF LIFE 2 – more decisions and freedoms!
4.49 euros0.50 euros
-
The Game of Life
2.99 euros0.69 euros
-
Monopoly
4.49 euros0.50 euros
-
Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition
4.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Human: Fall Flat
6.49 euros2.69 euros
-
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
3.49 euros0.50 euros
-
Sasaya
3.09 euros1.79 euros
-
Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full)
4.99 euros2.49 euros
-
Dark quest
1.99 euros0.69 euros
-
Dark quest 2
4.69 euros1.99 euros
-
Gunslugs 2
2.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Hexologic
1.79 euros1.09 euros
-
Unbroken Soul
2.99 euros1.09 euros
-
Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
2.29 euros0.59 euros
-
Farming Simulator 20
6.49 euros3.39 euros
-
The Almost Gone
3.99 euros0.99 euros
-
The Room: Old Sins
5.49 euros0.99 euros
-
The House of Da Vinci
5.49 euros0.59 euros
-
QuickEdit Pro text editor
3.29 euros2.09 euros
-
Geometry PRO
1.99 euros0.89 euros
-
Budget Blitz Pro – money tracking and planning
14.99 euros9.99 euros
-
OsmAnd + – Offline Maps and Navigation
11.99 euros5.49 euros
-
MasterGear – MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator
5.49 euros3.09 euros
-
drink water – Hydro Coach PRO
4.99 euros2.49 euros
-
tinyCam Monitor PRO
3.99 euros1.99 euros
