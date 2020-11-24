Black Friday: download the price comparison to find the best deals

During the coronavirus pandemic, the online sales system for different products was strengthened. It even became normal to buy groceries via apps to avoid contagion. Well now, new offers are within our reach thanks to the season of Black friday.

Despite being called ‘Black Friday’, some virtual stores such as Amazon have had offers throughout the month. The biggest discounts from the different stores are expected to arrive on Friday, November 27.

Where to find the best deals and discounts during Black Friday?

Those who chase the best offers or discounts in different virtual stores should know that it is not necessary to have ml windows in browsers. There are several apps that allow us to search for a product in different stores and thus compare prices.

Download price buyer Idéalo

“With the Idéalo online shopping product and price comparison app, we provide the bargain hunters among you with the best support throughout your shopping journey. Search for specific products, check details about them like quality, prices and discount quantities, compare multiple offers to make the best decisions to save money or gain value, or receive price alerts to stay current and become a true online smart shopper. . idealo will be there for you”.

Not only will you find different online stores, but you will also be able to track the product and observe the price movement over time.

► Download Price Comparator Identify it on Android

► Download Price Comparison Identify it on iOS

Download Offertia price buyer

“With the Ofertia app you will receive new brochures on your mobile with the latest promotions, offers and discounts every day, such as Carrefour catalogs and offers or Leroy Merlin catalog”.

► Download Offertia on Android

► Download Ofertia on iOS

If you live in Spain do not stop downloading Ofertia, since you will find the best products in different online stores such as the following:

App to calculate discounts

Is it difficult for you to calculate the percentage discount on your product? Well with this app it is no longer necessary to make numbers in your head. Download ‘Tax and Discount% Calculator’ on Android so they don’t fool you.

“You will only have to enter the discount and the sale price, and the application will show you the reduced price”.

