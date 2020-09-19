Black Shark 3S: more memory, even with Snapdragon 865 and with control of games from the computer

A few days ago, the Black Shark brand launched a cryptic post on Weibo (the Chinese social network) from the 3S model, in which it was pointed out that we would discover all the details on July 31.

That date has arrived, and that means Black Shark 3S has been officially unveiled: the new model of a company specialized in mobile gaming. As its name suggests, this new terminal arrives to succeed Black Shark 3.

Black Shark 3S datasheet

Black Shark 3 screen 6.67 inch AMOLED

1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution

Refresh rate up to 120 Hz

20: 9 ratio

500 nit brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 Triple rear camera 64-megapixel main, f / 1.8

13 megapixel wide angle, f / 2.2, 120º aperture

5 megapixel depth capture, f / 2.2 Frontal camera 20 megapixels, f / 2.0 Battery 4,729 mAh

Fast charge with 65W cable Connectivity 4G and 5G (SA and NSA)

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS Dimensions and weight 168.72 x 77.33 x 10.42 mm

222 grams Others Liquid refrigeration

Button for games space

Optical fingerprint reader under the screen Price 484 euros to change

Control your games from the computer

Being an “S” version, this means that this new model will repeat the chassis included in the Black Shark 3. Also repeat the same processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865), despite rumors that it would include the Snapdragon 865+.

The screen has a 2400 x 1080 resolution and a size of 6.67 inches. Includes 12GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 65W fast charge and the battery has a capacity of 4720mAh.

Another important aspect are rear cameras– The main 64, 13 wide angle and 5 megapixel depth capture. It comes with JOY UI 12, a Xiaomi MIUI-based interface.

One of the most striking aspects of this smartphone (which had already been leaked in the past few weeks) is that it can do screen mirroring via a USB 3.0 cable. This means that we can view our games from our smartphone on the screen of our laptop or desktop computer.

We can interact with these games and other programs that we have installed on our smartphone with the keyboard and mouse that we have on our computer (as you can see in the video above).

Another feature of the Black Shark 3S is that incorporates a gyroscope-based control system. That allows us to perform certain actions (for example, change weapons in a game) just by tilting our device.

Black Shark 3S price and availability

The Black Shark 3S can already be found in the official store of the company in China. At the moment we do not know the specific release date in the rest of the world and we will have to wait. The prices of the two different models are as follows: