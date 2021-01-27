Tech News

BlackBerry shares continue to rise on the US stock market

By Brian Adam
BlackBerry shares experience a rise that has us a bit confused, as there is no reason to justify this fact. The company has not announced any relevant changes, however, its value on the US stock market has tripled.

So far, the most significant project that Blackberry, a company displaced from the mobile device market, has is an agreement signed with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Canadian-born company intends to develop and commercialize the BlackBerry IVY, a cloud-connected intelligent vehicle data platform.

The Waterloo company started in 2021 at $ 6.68 per share, however, its value has tripled, now reaches 18.92 with an upward trend.

BlackBerry follows in the footsteps of Gamestop

Experts believe that Blackberry could experience the same rise as Gamestop in the Wall Stretch market.

Gamestop is a video game company that seemed to pass away, but in less than two weeks the value of its shares has multiplied. The company went from trading $ 19 a share to $ 318, 15 times its initial value.

The rise in BlackBerry shares has been so surprising that even the company itself caused confusion. In fact, the company indicated that it did not know if any internal project had been leaked that “could have boosted the value of its shares and the volume of its exchange.”

So what’s the reason for the rise in BlackBerry shares? This buying and selling fever is driven by the r / WallStreetBets subreddit as a strategy for profit.

The small group of investors is characterized by implementing aggressive, unconventional business strategies. People who “ignore risk management techniques”, so their activity is considered a gamble.

Indeed, WallStreetBets has decided to bet on BlackBerry. Will the rise of the Canadian company’s shares continue?

