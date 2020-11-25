Latest news

Blessed be God – Argentine hero Diego Maradona in the way of truth

By Brian Adam
0
9
Diego Maradona captained the Argentine team that won the World Cup in Mexico in 1986 and is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players ever

Diego Maradona, considered by many to be the best soccer player ever, is by the way.

His achievements on behalf of Argentina are included at the 1986 World Cup on the best show ever and three days of mourning have been announced in his home country.

Maradona died shortly before noon today in a rented house in the suburb of Benavidez, north of Buenos Aires.

The cause of his death was a heart attack while recovering at home from a brain operation on November 3.

It is reported that the operation was very successful but that Maradona was suffering greatly as he abstained from the alcohol he had been given.

Soccer fans around the world loved 60-year-old Maradona, but he was promised by God in his home country and in Naples, Italy, where he spent and his best years as a player. .

He captained the Argentine team that won the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. His performances in that tournament left the soccer community mesmerized and the two goals he scored against England in the rounds will never be forgotten. quarter finals, one with ‘Hand of God’ and the other ranked among the best backs ever.

Pele, was among those who paid homage to Maradona.

Isn’t that a sad story. A great friend of mine has gone from me and the world has lost a hero. Much remains to be said but at this time, may God give courage to his people. I hope we play football together in the sky someday. ”

Gary Lineker who was playing that day for England in Mexico said there was no Maradona violation during it.

The best footballer of all time and many would say the best footballer ever. I hope he finds peace now in the hands of God. He had many talents but he was worried about life.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said footballers around the world will remember Maradon’s brilliant control of the ball and his passing and dribbling ability.

“But they will remember the wonderful man out on the field and the joy he brought to so many people,” said the President.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “very sad ”to hear that Diego Maradona was missing. The Taoiseach said Maradona had “often given the world a heart lift with his footballing ability”.

“We mourn the player who scored the goal of the century in Mexico in 1986. Eternal peace that he had,” said Micheál Martin.

Maradona was born in a slum outside Buenos Aires in 1960. He first started playing for Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors clubs. When Barcelona bought it for £ 5 million in 1982, it was the largest sum of money spent on any soccer player to date.

It was Napoli in Italy that Maradona became best known for playing in Europe. The league had never won the league before Maradona ‘s arrival in 1984 but Napoli won Serie A twice while playing for them, in 1986-87 and 1989-90.

Maradona often sparked controversy while in Italy and his time in Naples came to an end when he failed a drug test.

Playing for Argentina, he was on the team that reached the 1990 World Cup final but, once again, his era with the national team came to an infamous end when he failed a drug test at the 1994 World Cup in America.

He spent time as manager of Argentina between 2008 and 2010. The team won a place at the 2010 World Cup under his leadership, when they advanced to the quarter-finals.

Maradona has been the manager of the Gimnasia association in Mexico for the past year.

