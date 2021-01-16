Block Party, improve your Twitter experience by seeing only what interests you

- Advertisement -

Social networks are places where we can entertain ourselves and find all kinds of content. However, they can also be very hostile places and many posts could displease us just by looking at them once. On platforms like Twitter it will always depend on the people we follow, however, there is a way to filter the experience.

To achieve this, we can use a service called Block Party, where it will only be enough to link our account to define the filters we want.

So you can filter your Twitter experience

There are days when Twitter becomes a real war field and many times we are not in the mood to deal with it. At this point we have a couple of options, one is to turn the view to a list that we have created with specific content. The second, a little more radical, simply involves not entering the social network. However, there is also a third way and it is the one proposed by the Block Party service.

Through this service we will have the possibility to filter Twitter so that we only see what interests us at that moment. It is a different mechanism than the lists and a better alternative to not entering the platform.

To start filtering your Twitter, the first thing you will have to do is log into the service and link your account. This will take us directly to the second step, where we will define the filters. These filters allow us to decide what to see and in that sense we can choose between:

See only who you follow.

See only users followed by users you follow.

See only verified users.

See only users you have recently replied to.

In this way, you will have the possibility to decide which users will be able to scroll through your timeline at a certain time. It should be noted that the publications that have been filtered will be kept stored in a folder within Block Party. In this way, you will not miss anything and at any time you will be able to see their news.

Block Party is an excellent tool for those looking to improve their Twitter experience. This tool will give you the ability to filter Twitter and see only those users you want.

To prove it, follow this link.

