Blockistan, a service to block Twitter users in bulk

When we talk about Twitter, we always refer to the enormous amount of content of all kinds that we can find. However, the platform also has a dark side, considering that its users are human. This often makes the answers or posts unpleasant. In that sense, we want to present you a tool that will allow you to block users on Twitter in a massive way.

Its name is Blockistan and it offers an interface aimed at facilitating the massive blocking of users based on different criteria.

Block Twitter users in bulk

Social networks are platforms aimed at sharing content, according to the modalities of each one. However, this social component also involves receiving reactions from other users and on Twitter this can be a double-edged sword. In this way, many people can be affected not only by the responses they could receive, but also by the publications that can reach their timeline. In this sense, it seems necessary a way to block users on Twitter in a massive way in order not to spend too much time on this task.

The good news is that this is precisely what Blockistan offers. If you want to avoid seeing the posts of certain types of users, you can do a full sweep using certain criteria to find them. In this way, you can block users on Twitter according to keywords in their bio, geographic location, hashtags or if they follow a certain account.

To use the service, you will have to grant access permissions to your account in order to block. Once inside, you will have a bar where you can write the keywords or user names. In addition, you will have a series of drop-down menus to give more precision to the criteria you establish.

By setting criteria according to keywords in the bio, for example, the site will return all the accounts found and immediately, you can block them all. In this way, you will be able to have a timeline completely adjusted to your tastes, without publications or answers that you find unpleasant.

To prove it, follow this link.

