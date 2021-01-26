Blood sugar measurement is the holy grail of smartwatches: this is the race of Samsung and Apple against diabetes

- Advertisement -

Sick of diabetes and those close to them know very well how important it is to constantly monitor blood glucose levels. Until now, monitoring systems have almost always been invasive and they required a small blood sample for this process, but non-invasive alternatives have been talked about for a long time that could significantly improve the quality of life of these people.

In fact the latest rumors suggest that Future Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 like Apple Watch Series 7 will include optical sensors capable of non-invasively monitoring blood glucose level. The implications of this type of option can be much more relevant than those of the heart rate sensors or the ECG that has also appeared recently.

Goodbye to the pricks?

People with diabetes (and their families, especially children) are well aware of the huge burden that this disease represents for daily life.

Accurate monitoring of blood glucose levels is critical to be able to avoid the enormous risks posed by this disease if left untreated: from blindness to loss of limbs or severe heart disease.

This type of monitoring always it has been carried out in an invasive way through portable glucometers and the annoying punctures to extract drops of blood, or sensors that provide this function but through solutions implanted subcutaneously. Of them, by the way, some can cause allergic reactions to their users, which adds another problem to their use.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 raises it, but not as a total replacement for the glucometer

Yesterday the news appeared that future Samsung smartwatches would be capable of monitoring blood glucose levels through optical sensors and non-invasively.

It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (or perhaps the Galaxy Watch Active 3, apparently not decided) would integrate a sensor with its own system that would allow measuring the blood sugar level in a non-invasive way.

This device could arrive in summer or in the second half of the year And it could be ahead of Apple’s smartwatch, which seems to be ready to integrate this function as well.

The company already gave clues about that future in January 2020, when it published an official announcement in which it showed how its advances in this type of technology had appeared in the magazine ‘Science Advances’. In said statement specific mention was made of Raman spectroscopy which we talk about later, and Samsung’s slightly modified system seemed to offer high precision.

In the case of Samsung, the data coming from ETNews reveal that the reading of these levels would be approximate and constant, and Such monitoring is apparently not a substitute for a glucometer (invasive) with this specific function. This problem also affects some subcutaneous sensors, which are not totally accurate either, and also have a lag (delay) of about 15 minutes for ups and downs of these blood glucose levels.

Apple has been working on this function for years

In Cupertino they have been making it clear for years that health is one of the areas to which their ecosystem and products are most directed. The Apple Watch has been the maximum exponent of that ambition, and with it we have already accessed heart rate sensors, electrocardiograms and, in the latest Apple Watch Series 6, the monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).

One of the great challenges for years in this area has been this non-invasive monitoring of blood glucose levels. Apple already registered a patent in 2018 that precisely pointed to an optical sensor for this type of function, but that idea seemed to be hardly applicable by the system of absorption spectroscopy he was talking about.

This technique has not been too successful when trying to measure blood glucose levels, but there is a system derived from it that has been promising for some time.

It is Raman spectroscopy (by its creator, the physicist CV Raman), which acts in a slightly different way and more suitable for that purpose. A company called C8 MediSensors tried to offer a smartphone module that would allow non-invasive blood glucose level measurements, but they eventually ran out of financial resources.

Soon after, however, Apple jumped into action. He signed several of the ex-engineers of that company and according to all indications he got to work on that and other options. In 2017 CNBC was talking about a “secret team” specifically dedicated to offering a system for treating diabetes, and this year all that work may indeed crystallize.

This was indicated in ETNews (), where they assured that Apple would propose this type of monitoring on your future Apple Watch Series 7, which if they follow the rhythm of traditional launches of the firm would appear this coming fall.

The scope that Apple’s solution could have compared to Samsung’s is unknown and if it will be able to propose an alternative to traditional glucometers, but there will probably also be an important role for health regulators (such as the FDA in the United States) to validate these measurements as has already happened with the ECG both in Apple Watch and in Fitbit or Samsung devices, a company that has just announced that this function will soon arrive in Spain and the rest of Europe.

They may not go as fast and first help control the diet

Blood glucose monitoring is certainly interesting for the general public. It will allow users of these devices to have very striking information when it comes to taking care of your diet, for example, but the impact for those affected by diabetes may be much greater.

It will therefore be interesting to see how both Samsung and Apple introduce these devices: it seems a priori more complicated to offer them as complete substitutes of the traditional glucometers, since that would force to fulfill the requirements of organisms like the FDA.

Precisely is what happened with the electrocardiogram option in their Apple Watch, which had to undergo an extensive validation process for the FDA to approve it as a device to detect atrial fibrillation.

With the blood oxygen monitor Apple acted differently. If the company that creates these solutions positions them as systems for a healthier life —But not for specific medical purposes— the US FDA does not impose as many restrictions, and that is just what they did with the SpO2 monitor in Cupertino: they do not say that it can diagnose diseases, and they place it only as an informational element.

Google also wants to put a fence on the glucometer and the happy punctures

Although rumors point to Samsung or Apple as the protagonists of this promising career, there are other companies that also propose future solutions in this regard.

Dexcom devices are especially known and used by people with diabetes.

Among them is Fitbit, which first partnered with One Drop to be able to manage the data from that glucometer on its measuring bracelets and smart watches. He has worked with the UnitedHealtcare initiative in this regard and also has invested $ 6 million in Sano, a startup that develops a patch to monitor blood glucose level.

Even more interesting is your deal with Dexcom, a well-known company that works on a non-invasive system (also in disposable patch format) for this monitoring and that already has a device called G6 approved by the FDA and that will soon be compatible with Apple Watch, for example.

Together with Fitbit – which is already part of Google – we have another Alphabet company called Verily. The latter is in fact collaborating with Dexcom for the development of the G7, smaller and capable of also monitoring blood glucose level.

It will be interesting to see if these efforts end up also raising sensors with non-invasive capabilities to measure this key parameter, but in front of all of them the inevitable question arises: How good will those optical sensors be?

We can only have the answer when we have these products with us and the medical authorities validate them. What we do have are studies that have tried to answer that question. This 2018 reveals that after tests with 200 patients the data “demonstrated the efficiency and precision of the non-invasive system as a complementary tool and perhaps as a substitute“from traditional glucometers.

While waiting for what those devices really offer when they appear (if they appear), the truth is that recent advances suggest that we may soon have good news in this regard. We will have to be patient, but the news is promising.