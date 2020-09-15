Bloomberg: Apple Watch 6 and the new iPad Air will be presented tomorrow, no iPhone 12

A new report published by popular and trusted Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman again focuses on“Time Files” event that Apple has scheduled tomorrow. Reportedly, to be presented tomorrow will be Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air, while iPhone 12 shouldn’t be in the game.

Specifically, Gurman points out that Apple Watch Series 6 will be available in 40mm and 44mm options, practically the same as Series 5. At the software level, monitoring of blood oxygen (spO2) will also be introduced, which will further expand the options related to health. No confirmation on Apple Watch 6 launch date.

The journalist also confirms the presentation of a low-end Apple Watch, which has long been talked about in recent times.

Along with the new wearables, however, Apple is also expected to introduce a new iPad Air model with design similar to iPad Pro, therefore with full screen design. It will be a tablet that will position itself in the mid-range of the market and will not be equipped with the latest processor of the A series from Apple, much less the ProMotion display.

For iPhone 12 we will have to wait until October, instead, while the first Macs with Apple Silicon processors will be unveiled in November, with market launch expected by the end of the year, as widely announced by Apple. The same for Apple’s AirTags and over-ear headphones.