Blue Monday: myth unfounded or proven by some scientific evidence? Let’s find out together

We often think that the great days celebrated around the world have a historical or scientific foundation. Yet this is not always the case. One of the most famous examples is the Blue Monday, a day that would be placed between “science” and a simple publicity stunt. What are its origins and why is its credibility being questioned?

The way this peculiar day looks, it would have all the credentials to be defined without opposition as the “saddest day of the year“in the northern hemisphere. Yet, that’s not really the case.

The concept of “Blue Monday“was born in 2005 by the psychologist Cliff Arnall, who, at the time, worked at Cardiff University. This fateful day is usually made to coincide with third Monday of January – a period where, theoretically, people are strongly influenced, usually negatively, by: the weather conditions, the debts accumulated in previous years, the initial failure of the good intentions fixed with the start of the new year, etc.

In a press release by Sky Travel, a Sky UK television channel dedicated to travel, it was claimed that Arnall had used a mathematical equation to calculate the exact day when the saddest people, according to some factors, would have been more likely to book a trip.

While below you can observe the notorious formula of the psychologist who should have ascertained the scientific validity of Blue Monday, we will list in letters all those elements that, according to Arnall and Sky Travel, influence the sadness of people on the saddest day of the year. year:

W = atmospheric conditions

D = debt

d = monthly salary

T = time spent on Christmas

Q = time elapsed since the New Year’s resolutions failed

M = low motivational levels

No. to = feeling of a need to act

Of course, the whole idea was within the scope of the pseudoscience. The formula displayed on the television channel was immediately judged without foundation, but the publicity stunt had worked – to the point that, even today, 16 years later, we are talking about it.

Arnall himself was forced, in an interview with The Daily Telegraph of 2013, to retrace his steps and declare that his was just an equation based on the feedback received during workshops on managing stress and happiness.

The “celebrating” this day in hundreds of commercials places the entire scientific community or, more simply, public opinion in front of a moral question: is it right? take advantage of people’s frailties, in the so-called “saddest day of the year“, to induce them to compensate for their happiness with goods that, from a psychological or, in the worst case, a medical point of view, will not be able to help them?

In this discourse it is inevitable that the topic of mental health will also take over. Stephen Buckley, director of a non-profit organization for outreach on this very topic, expressed his opinion on the matter.

He believes that all campaigns carried out on Blue Monday often tend to treat superficially existing problems, serious and often debilitating people’s lives even permanently – and not just one day a year. The man explained to the The Independent that: “One in six people will experience depression in their life and this will only have devastating effects.“It is not, therefore, an argument to be taken too superficially in an advertisement.

Not all, however, seem to demolish this day. Isabella Goldie, director of the Mental Health Foundation, believes that Blue Monday, despite the clear downsides, can be a day re-evaluated and used to raise awareness of mental health in general.