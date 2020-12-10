Blur faces in any photo automatically with Face Blurrer

Blurring is a very common effect that we see in videos and images that seek to hide a face. This effect is based on making the area of ​​the face look extremely blurry in order to make it imperceptible. This is really easy to do in any application, however, today we will present one that does it automatically.

Its name is Face Blurrer and it is a service that just by uploading a photo is able to recognize the face and blur it.

Blur faces just by uploading a photo

In recent years, Artificial Intelligence has been taking responsibility for the new levels of automation that we know. This new level is about the mechanisms implemented in many applications, where our only intervention is to load an element. In the case of Face Blurrer we will only have to upload a photo with the faces that we want to cover and the application will do the rest.

It should be noted that this service is in its beta phase, however, it provides quite good and very accurate results. Based on this, we can also say that it can only improve, considering that the algorithm continues to learn and refine the process.

To blur the face of any photo from Face Blurrer, first go to the website. Once inside, scroll down a bit and you will find the area where you should deposit the image.

Once you select it, a few seconds will elapse and the result will appear ready to be downloaded. You can use the application as many times as you want, considering how comfortable it is that it does not merit our intervention. Additionally, the site is able to recognize and therefore blur text, also allowing to define the level of blurring.

Face Blurrer is another of the examples of the uses that Artificial Intelligence can have and how it is able to reduce the time in which we carry out some processes.

To prove it, follow this link.

