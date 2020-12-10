Tech NewsWeb tools

Blur faces in any photo automatically with Face Blurrer

By Brian Adam
0
0
2020 12 09 17 01 34.jpg
2020 12 09 17 01 34.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Blur faces in any photo automatically with Face Blurrer

Brian Adam - 0
Blurring is a very common effect that we see in videos and images that seek to hide a face. This effect...
Read more
Tech News

Google Maps: visit the Basilica of Guadalupe without leaving home

Brian Adam - 0
As each December 12th, thousands of faithful come to raise their faith and visit the interiors of the Basilica of Guadalupe as part of...
Read more
Tech News

Communicate with the eyes? Google makes it possible with its new app

Brian Adam - 0
Accessibility is a very important area of ​​technology because it seeks to build a world where it is useful for everyone. ...
Read more
Tech News

Chrome Music Lab, Google’s music-oriented experiments

Brian Adam - 0
There is no doubt that Google is a technology giant and this is evident when we see all the developments in which...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Blurring is a very common effect that we see in videos and images that seek to hide a face. This effect is based on making the area of ​​the face look extremely blurry in order to make it imperceptible. This is really easy to do in any application, however, today we will present one that does it automatically.

Its name is Face Blurrer and it is a service that just by uploading a photo is able to recognize the face and blur it.

Blur faces just by uploading a photo

Face Blurrer interface

Face Blurrer interface

In recent years, Artificial Intelligence has been taking responsibility for the new levels of automation that we know. This new level is about the mechanisms implemented in many applications, where our only intervention is to load an element. In the case of Face Blurrer we will only have to upload a photo with the faces that we want to cover and the application will do the rest.

It should be noted that this service is in its beta phase, however, it provides quite good and very accurate results. Based on this, we can also say that it can only improve, considering that the algorithm continues to learn and refine the process.

To blur the face of any photo from Face Blurrer, first go to the website. Once inside, scroll down a bit and you will find the area where you should deposit the image.

Once you select it, a few seconds will elapse and the result will appear ready to be downloaded. You can use the application as many times as you want, considering how comfortable it is that it does not merit our intervention. Additionally, the site is able to recognize and therefore blur text, also allowing to define the level of blurring.

Face Blurrer is another of the examples of the uses that Artificial Intelligence can have and how it is able to reduce the time in which we carry out some processes.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Google Maps: visit the Basilica of Guadalupe without leaving home

Brian Adam - 0
As each December 12th, thousands of faithful come to raise their faith and visit the interiors of the Basilica of Guadalupe as part of...
Read more
Tech News

Communicate with the eyes? Google makes it possible with its new app

Brian Adam - 0
Accessibility is a very important area of ​​technology because it seeks to build a world where it is useful for everyone. ...
Read more
Tech News

Chrome Music Lab, Google’s music-oriented experiments

Brian Adam - 0
There is no doubt that Google is a technology giant and this is evident when we see all the developments in which...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©