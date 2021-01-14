BMW will allow you to unlock your cars with the iPhone and the Car Key system

- Advertisement -

A milestone that opens many doors to driving pleasure: from now on you can configure your iPhone as a key for any compatible BMW, ensuring maximum data protection and security. BMW presents an innovative function: BMW Car Key.

What is BMW Car Key?

BMW Car Key is a digital car key installed in a compatible iPhone, this can only be used to open, close and start your BMW car.

Vehicles of the following models manufactured from summer 2020 they are compatible:

The 1

The 2

The 3

The 4

The 5

The 6

The 8

The X5

The X6

The X7

The M3

The M4

The M5

The M8

The X5 M

The X6 M

The iX3

These models of iPhone are supported with the BMW Digital Key: iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max or higher and Apple Watch Series 5 or higher. The BMW Digital Key requires the upcoming operating system iOS 13.6 and WatchOS 6.2.8. or higher.

Configuration and pairing

If you have a compatible vehicle and iPhone, you can configure digital key. If your BMW is not already linked to a BMW ID, you will need to use the My BMW App. You can then start the configuration process in the “Car Key” menu from the application. To do this, you have to:

Get in the vehicle and carry the two classic car keys, yes, both, for security reasons to show that you really are the owner.

Press the «Pair Now» button, follow the instructions in the My BMW App menu,

Place the iPhone on the tray with the NFC sensor.

Ready, the digital key will be saved in the Apple Wallet application.

Car Key operation once configured

For open the door Using the digital key, you should hold the top of your iPhone near the door handle until you see “Done” and a check mark on the screen.

He boot process With the BMW Digital Key it’s very simple: just place your iPhone in the vehicle’s smartphone holder and press the start button.

Security and privacy

The digital key is stored in the secure element of the iPhone. The «Near Field Communication» technology guarantees a high level of data protection. So the strictest security standards are maintained.

