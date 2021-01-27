Latest news

Boeing 737 MAX to enter service in Europe again

By Brian Adam
The Boeing 737 MAX
The Boeing 737 MAX

The European aviation regulator has allowed the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to return to service.

The Boeing 737 MAX was not allowed to fly from March 2019 after two accidents in which 346 people were lost.

A software bug in the plane was reported to be involved in the crashes and changes have since been made to the plane to ensure it is safe.

The Irish Aviation Authority has accepted the decision of the European regulator.

Ryanair has ordered 210 of the planes.

