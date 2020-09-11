Boeing 747s still receive critical updates via floppy disks

He Boeing 747-400 aircraft, first introduced in 1988, continues to receive critical software updates via floppy disks 3.5 inch. The Registry reports that “Pen Test Partners” security researchers recently gained access to a British Airways 747, after the airline decided to retire its fleet following a travel crash during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team was able to inspect all the technical aspects of the aircraft, below the passenger deck, with its modular black box data center type racks that perform different functions for the aircraft.

“Pen Test Partners” discovered a unit of 3.5 inch floppy disk in the cockpit, used to load important navigation databases. It is a database that has to be updated every 28 days, and an engineer visits every month with the latest updates.

Floppy disks are still in use

Boeing 747 floppy disks Youtube

While it may sound surprising that 3.5 floppy disks inches are still in use on current aircrafts, many of Boeing’s 737s have also been using floppy disks to load software for years. The databases housed on these floppy disks are getting bigger, according to a 2015 report by Aviation Today.

Some airlines have been moving away from the use of floppy disks, but others instead, continue to stop in time with engineers who visit their planes every month and take care of loading up to eight floppy disks with updates at airports, flight paths, runways and more.

Aircraft safety remains a current issue

The 747’s 10-minute video tour (above) shows a fascinating glimpse into parts of the plane that you never get to see, particularly on a decades-old airliner. The tour is part of the Def Con virtual conference this year’s conference hackers largest in the United States. As modern aircraft rely on increasingly sophisticated technology, security researchers are increasingly interested in how airplanes prevent passengers from interfering with flights.

Safety is particularly relevant when it comes to inflight entertainment systems. A cybersecurity professor discovered a buffer overflow exploit aboard a British Airways flight last year.

A user was able to use a USB mouse to enter long text strings in an inflight chat application, locking the entire inflight entertainment system from your seat. Security researchers are still looking for vulnerabilities that allow them to communicate with the flight systems of publicly accessible aircraft parts.