Boeing fights off as life gets harder and harder

Life will be tough for Boeing even after ridding itself of greater ills. The aircraft manufacturer agreed to pay $ 2.5 billion to resolve criminal charges in the United States regarding its 737 MAX model. Other companies have faced bigger penalties and closer surveillance for lesser offenses. But there is a limit to how much Boeing can afford to pay.

Around 500 million of the agreement are for the beneficiaries of the 346 victims of the accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The fine amounts to 244 million dollars. The remainder will be to pay Boeing customers whose planes had to be grounded after the incidents, which occurred five months apart in 2018 and 2019.

Under the agreement reached Thursday, Boeing will enter a deferred indictment, a kind of three-year probation. It is a common stipulation, but this one falls short. In 2015, for example, General Motors agreed to undergo similar surveillance for concealing a faulty ignition switch that at the time was linked to the deaths of 15 people. The manufacturer had to pay $ 900 million, and had to undergo independent oversight of the defective vehicle recall process, how it shared its engineering data and other policies. But unlike GM, Boeing will report its cleanup process to the Justice Department without independent observers. The $ 120 billion company had accounted for $ 6 billion in civil liability and concessions related to the 737 MAX, and could face more cases.

It would have been difficult to get more out of Boeing. Although the company had enough liquidity to last about 18 months at the current rate of spending, it is largely due to its indebtedness reaching about $ 60 billion during the pandemic. Aircraft deliveries have also suffered from the virus, and the company will again lose about $ 9 a share by the end of this year. Trying to get more out of him could have thrown him into a free fall.

