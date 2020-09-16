Bombard astronauts with electron beams to remove lunar dust

After the first lunar missions, one of the biggest problems that engineers and astronauts had to face was that of the “moon dust”: A set of microscopic fragments, sharp as glass, capable of penetrating even the most resistant areas of the spacesuits.

In addition to the extreme abrasive effect dust, the dust is often electrically charged, due to the solar radiation that generates magnetic dipoles in the particles, making it incredibly sticky and difficult to eliminate, not to mention its dangerousness if moved by departing rockets or on a moon landing. During the Apollo missions, the only tools useful for this purpose were basically very normal ones brushes, but which often had the opposite effect (causing further friction between the suit layer and the cutting micro-parts).

Over the last few years – also to improve the situation of the next Artemis missions – engineers and physicists have focused on a more “efficient” way to reduce the problem of moon dust. It seems that a first solution has come from the team of Mihály Horányi, a physicist at the University of Boulder, Colorado. The experts tried to eliminate the lunar residues using a low intensity electron beam, bombarding the fabric with a series of discharges. The result was an improvement in cleaning between 15% and 25% more than traditional methods. Obviously it is a prototype, and the cleaning power will be destined to increase with the improvement of the project.

The beam causes the dust in turn to release more electrons into the tiny empty spaces between the particles. Some of these negatively charged electrons are absorbed by the surrounding dust grains and, as the charged particles repel each other, the electric field resulting expels dust from the surface. The idea should include at least a robot, or a machine capable of generating such a beam, significantly complicating its implementation.

For now, the team sees this method as just one of the multiple approaches future space explorers will need to consider to keep surfaces clean, especially those of lunar habitat, when real human colonies will be established on our satellite.