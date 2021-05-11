Bonus due to pandemic? No, just a test email from the IT department

About 2500 employees of a British carrier received a promising email last week. Because of their hard work during the pandemic, they would all receive a one-off amount of money. Anyone who clicked on the link was disappointed: it turned out to be a phishing test by the ICT department.
“Cynical and Shocking”. That’s what a British trade union calls the email that was sent to the employees of the British carrier West Midlands Trains. That writes The Guardian .
‘Thanks for commitment’
The company’s president, Julian Edwards, wrote in the email to the company that he wanted to thank employees for their efforts during the corona crisis. “There has been tremendous pressure on much of our workforce,” he wrote.
However, anyone who clicked on the link in the email did not receive the promised bonus, but a slap on the wrist. “This was a test, designed by our IT department, to entice you to click on this link,” the screen said. The director’s kind words were used to raise awareness about cyber security and phishing.
Deceased employee
Employees and unions do not have a good word for it. “Simply rude,” a union spokesman told the British newspaper. “Especially because several employees of the transporter have become seriously ill due to a corona infection. One person has even died from the effects of the virus.”
“Employees who worked on the front lines for months to keep rail traffic going during this pandemic are now being ‘thanked’ with such a shocking message,” the union spokesman continued.
West Midlands Trains could have come up with all kinds of other texts to raise awareness about phishing, the union says. “It’s hard to believe they chose to falsely offer a bonus to employees who have done so much to fight this virus.”
A spokesman for the carrier said in a response that it takes ‘cyber security very seriously’. “The email was written exactly as criminals do,” the spokesperson explains. “Fortunately it was just an exercise without consequences.” The employees therefore do not have to count on a bonus.