Bonus due to pandemic? No, just a test email from the IT department

However, anyone who clicked on the link in the email did not receive the promised bonus, but a slap on the wrist. “This was a test, designed by our IT department, to entice you to click on this link,” the screen said. The director’s kind words were used to raise awareness about cyber security and phishing.

Deceased employee

Employees and unions do not have a good word for it. “Simply rude,” a union spokesman told the British newspaper. “Especially because several employees of the transporter have become seriously ill due to a corona infection. One person has even died from the effects of the virus.”

“Employees who worked on the front lines for months to keep rail traffic going during this pandemic are now being ‘thanked’ with such a shocking message,” the union spokesman continued.