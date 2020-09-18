Tech NewsAppsLatest newsReviews

Bonus Holiday Effect on SPID: more than 9 million activations

By Brian Adam
Bonus Holiday Effect on SPID: more than 9 million activationsThe Government Holiday Bonus effect is felt on the SPID. As announced by Minister Paola Pisano on Twitter, in fact, in July digital identity has exceeded 9 million activations nationally.

Over 9 million digital identities released with SPID. I am satisfied with the milestone reached today by this tool, which is fundamental for simplifying citizens’ lives and ensuring data security“said the policy.

According to SPID’s explanation, in the first half of 2020 digital identities would have grown by 50% compared to the end of 2019 data, “an important milestone in line with the principles of the Simplification Decree which marks the 2021 objectives for an administration that thinks and acts digitally“. Only in fact, more than one million activations were registered in July, due to the Executive 2020 Holiday Bonus which, as known, can only be requested through the SPID through the Io application of the public administration.

Other important data coming from Agid concern the uses: in June 2020 SPID was in fact used 10 million times to log in online.

In the meantime, yesterday the news arrived that SPID or PEC will be mandatory for competitions, as part of the Public Administration reform.

