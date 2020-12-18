Book Search, a search engine to find books

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In our day, the internet is the place where we can find practically anything, thanks to search engines. Although Google is the most popular for the quality of the results it shows, there are many others. However, the interesting thing about these solutions lies in those oriented to a specific type of material. For this reason, we will present you today a search engine with which you can easily find books.

Its name is Book Search, a project run by the Internet Archive that will help you find books in all their forms: free, on loan and for sale.

An easy way to find books

Previously, when we wanted to read a book, we had to resort to two places: a library or a bookstore. Although in our days both options are still available, our first action is not that, but to search for them on the internet. The results could surprise us by bringing the book in question for free, although it is not something that always happens. However, we can get more refined answers by using a search engine to find books like Book Search.

This tool is capable of bringing hundreds of results just by entering the name of an author. Best of all, we can find free books, but also others on loan from the Internet Archive. Additionally, there is a third type of result that refers to an Amazon link, where we can buy it.

The Book Search interface is simple and minimalist, when we enter we are greeted by a bar where we can enter the key term for our search. If you enter the name of an author, the site will return all their works and by entering each one we can see how they are available. This solution is ideal for those who are dedicated to research and also for lovers of reading. They will be able to obtain free books, read others that you can withdraw during a specific time and in case it is not in either of the two forms, you will know where to buy it.

To visit Book Search, follow this link.

.